Government Withdraws Emergency Gas Curbs: How Change Will Affect People?

The Union government has withdrawn the emergency restriction orders it had imposed on the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, following the stabilization of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. In an official notification, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas amended the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, removing the curbs originally designed to prevent shortages and maintain energy security during recent Middle East tensions.

Government Amends Natural Gas Order, Restores Normal Allocation

On Saturday, the Union Ministry amended the emergency curbs, effectively revoking the March 9 order implemented under the Essential Commodities Act. This order was initially introduced following maritime disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz linked to the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. According to the ministry’s statement, the situation has stabilized now that a ceasefire is in place and maritime traffic is safely resuming through the critical water channel. Over the past few months, several attacks had been reported in the Strait of Hormuz, directly impacting Indian ships and resulting in the loss of multiple lives.

Restored LNG Supply Brings Relief to Key Industries

The normalization of LNG supplies across India has brought immense relief to the industrial sector. Following the withdrawal of these emergency curbs, primary manufacturing sectors including fertilizers, power generation, and city gas distribution networks—will see immediate relief through restored LNG access. This policy shift highlights India’s heavy reliance on international energy corridors; the country imports around 88% of its crude oil and nearly half of its natural gas. Reports indicate that approximately 45% of India’s crude oil and 65% of its LNG imports rely on the Middle East, underscoring the Strait of Hormuz’s status as a critical energy lifeline for Asian economies.

US Iran War: Fuel Prices Expected to Drop

Following the ceasefire between the US and Iran, global crude oil prices have crashed, approaching their pre-war baselines. Crashing from a peak of $120 per barrel down to $70, the drop has fueled domestic expectations that petrol and diesel prices will soon follow suit. Retail fuel prices in India had risen by up to Rs 7.5 per liter since May 15. However, relief may be on the horizon; private fuel retailer Nayara Energy has already initiated price cuts for petrol and diesel, leaving consumers waiting for public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) to slash their rates.