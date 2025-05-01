Government’s Nod To Caste Census Sparks Political Tug Of War Between BJP And Congress

The Indian government’s recent decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming general census has triggered a political storm, with leaders from both the ruling BJP and opposition parties scrambling to claim credit.

The Indian government’s recent decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming general census has triggered a political storm, with leaders from both the ruling BJP and opposition parties scrambling to claim credit. On Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs had approved the inclusion of caste data in the forthcoming census—a move seen as a major change in national policy.

This marks the first time since independence that caste, beyond Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), will be officially counted during a population census. The decision has ignited sharp reactions across the political spectrum, with leaders calling it a victory for social justice—or criticizing rivals for political opportunism.

Congress Hails Rahul Gandhi’s Role: “Start Counting”

The Congress party quickly seized the moment to credit its leader Rahul Gandhi for what it called a long-overdue move. In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled how Gandhi had been advocating for caste enumeration for years, despite facing criticism and mockery from the ruling party.

“Rahul Gandhi Ji said, ‘Start counting.’ Now the Modi government is making arrangements for counting. When our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji had said, ‘A caste census is the X-ray of society,’ people from the ruling party mocked him, ignored him, and procrastinated,” Ramesh wrote.

“He had been demanding this for a long time – raising the issue repeatedly in Parliament, public gatherings, and during his travels. But how long can the voice of millions demanding their rights be suppressed? Now the Modi government has agreed to conduct a caste census. Well, better late than never! This is a decisive step towards ensuring social justice. This is a victory for millions of people in India. It is a victory for all those who have been fighting for years for equality, fairness, and representation,” he added.

BJP Pushes Back: “Congress Always Opposed It”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded swiftly, accusing the Congress of hypocrisy and selective memory. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya countered Congress’s claims, stating that the party had historically opposed caste-based enumeration.

“Congress governments have consistently opposed caste-based census until now. In every census conducted since independence, caste has not been counted. In 2010, then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh assured in the Lok Sabha that the Cabinet would consider the caste census. After this, a Cabinet Committee was formed, in which most political parties recommended a caste-based census. Despite this, the Congress government deemed it appropriate to conduct only a survey (SECC) instead of a caste census,” Malviya pointed out.

“Even after this, Congress and its allied parties used the issue of caste census merely for their political benefit,” he added.

Rijiju Criticizes Congress for “Empty Talk”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also weighed in, questioning why the Congress was attempting to take credit for a move that it had opposed in the past.

“I fail to understand why is Congress party taking credit??” Rijiju posted on X.

“Congress Party had opposed Caste Census & Reservations on records. PM Narendra Modi ji has taken right decision at right time. Congress can only talk nothing else,” he added.

Telangana’s Role Highlighted by Revanth Reddy

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy also joined the conversation, saying the Telangana government’s steps towards OBC empowerment had inspired the national move.

“We are proud that the actions of the Telangana govt for OBC empowerment have inspired the country, and India has agreed to follow our state’s lead,” Reddy wrote.

“We congratulate the central govt on deciding to conduct a caste census as part of the next national census. Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the cabinet,” he added.

Why a Caste Census Matters

A caste census means that the government will systematically record individuals’ caste identities during the national population count. While Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been counted in every census since 1951, other caste groups have not been included in official data.

A census such as this would shed light on the social and economic circumstances of different communities and help forge an effective tool for social justice, assisting government policy on affirmative action, reservations and welfare distribution.

During British rule, caste was continuously recorded from 1881 to 1931. But after independence, India decided to discontinue this from its census, only covering SCs and STs. Now, about a century later, caste enumeration is back on centre stage of policy and politics.

