Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Government’s Nod To Caste Census Sparks Political Tug Of War Between BJP And Congress

Government’s Nod To Caste Census Sparks Political Tug Of War Between BJP And Congress

The Indian government’s recent decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming general census has triggered a political storm, with leaders from both the ruling BJP and opposition parties scrambling to claim credit.

The Indian government’s recent decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming general census has triggered a political storm, with leaders from both the ruling BJP and opposition parties scrambling to claim credit. On Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs had approved the inclusion of caste data in the forthcoming census—a move seen as a major change in national policy.

This marks the first time since independence that caste, beyond Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), will be officially counted during a population census. The decision has ignited sharp reactions across the political spectrum, with leaders calling it a victory for social justice—or criticizing rivals for political opportunism.

Congress Hails Rahul Gandhi’s Role: “Start Counting”

The Congress party quickly seized the moment to credit its leader Rahul Gandhi for what it called a long-overdue move. In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled how Gandhi had been advocating for caste enumeration for years, despite facing criticism and mockery from the ruling party.

“Rahul Gandhi Ji said, ‘Start counting.’ Now the Modi government is making arrangements for counting. When our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji had said, ‘A caste census is the X-ray of society,’ people from the ruling party mocked him, ignored him, and procrastinated,” Ramesh wrote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“He had been demanding this for a long time – raising the issue repeatedly in Parliament, public gatherings, and during his travels. But how long can the voice of millions demanding their rights be suppressed? Now the Modi government has agreed to conduct a caste census. Well, better late than never! This is a decisive step towards ensuring social justice. This is a victory for millions of people in India. It is a victory for all those who have been fighting for years for equality, fairness, and representation,” he added.

BJP Pushes Back: “Congress Always Opposed It”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded swiftly, accusing the Congress of hypocrisy and selective memory. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya countered Congress’s claims, stating that the party had historically opposed caste-based enumeration.

“Congress governments have consistently opposed caste-based census until now. In every census conducted since independence, caste has not been counted. In 2010, then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh assured in the Lok Sabha that the Cabinet would consider the caste census. After this, a Cabinet Committee was formed, in which most political parties recommended a caste-based census. Despite this, the Congress government deemed it appropriate to conduct only a survey (SECC) instead of a caste census,” Malviya pointed out.

“Even after this, Congress and its allied parties used the issue of caste census merely for their political benefit,” he added.

Rijiju Criticizes Congress for “Empty Talk”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also weighed in, questioning why the Congress was attempting to take credit for a move that it had opposed in the past.

“I fail to understand why is Congress party taking credit??” Rijiju posted on X.

“Congress Party had opposed Caste Census & Reservations on records. PM Narendra Modi ji has taken right decision at right time. Congress can only talk nothing else,” he added.

Telangana’s Role Highlighted by Revanth Reddy

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy also joined the conversation, saying the Telangana government’s steps towards OBC empowerment had inspired the national move.

“We are proud that the actions of the Telangana govt for OBC empowerment have inspired the country, and India has agreed to follow our state’s lead,” Reddy wrote.

“We congratulate the central govt on deciding to conduct a caste census as part of the next national census. Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the cabinet,” he added.

Why a Caste Census Matters

A caste census means that the government will systematically record individuals’ caste identities during the national population count. While Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been counted in every census since 1951, other caste groups have not been included in official data.

A census such as this would shed light on the social and economic circumstances of different communities and help forge an effective tool for social justice, assisting government policy on affirmative action, reservations and welfare distribution.

During British rule, caste was continuously recorded from 1881 to 1931. But after independence, India decided to discontinue this from its census, only covering SCs and STs. Now, about a century later, caste enumeration is back on centre stage of policy and politics.

Must Read: India Will Attack Pakistan In 24-36 Hours: Pakistan Minister Announces At 2 AM Press Conference

Filed under

BJP caste census

newsx

Centre Gives A Nod To Caste Census: What Is It And Why It Matters
newsx

Government’s Nod To Caste Census Sparks Political Tug Of War Between BJP And Congress
newsx

Prashant Kishor Slams Parties Over Use of Caste Survey Data
The Congress party is set

CWC To Meet Tomorrow To Discuss Strategy As Government Agrees To Caste Census
A massive sandstorm swept

Caught On Cam: Video: Massive Sandstorm Hits Southern Israel Amid Jerusalem Wildfires
A police officer from Jam

Why Was A Jammu And Kashmir Cop Recalled Mid-Deportation To Pakistan Along With His Siblings
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Centre Gives A Nod To Caste Census: What Is It And Why It Matters

Centre Gives A Nod To Caste Census: What Is It And Why It Matters

Prashant Kishor Slams Parties Over Use of Caste Survey Data

Prashant Kishor Slams Parties Over Use of Caste Survey Data

CWC To Meet Tomorrow To Discuss Strategy As Government Agrees To Caste Census

CWC To Meet Tomorrow To Discuss Strategy As Government Agrees To Caste Census

Caught On Cam: Video: Massive Sandstorm Hits Southern Israel Amid Jerusalem Wildfires

Caught On Cam: Video: Massive Sandstorm Hits Southern Israel Amid Jerusalem Wildfires

Why Was A Jammu And Kashmir Cop Recalled Mid-Deportation To Pakistan Along With His Siblings

Why Was A Jammu And Kashmir Cop Recalled Mid-Deportation To Pakistan Along With His Siblings

Entertainment

HIT 3 Movie X Review: Nani’s Intense Comeback Impresses In A Gritty Crime Thriller

HIT 3 Movie X Review: Nani’s Intense Comeback Impresses In A Gritty Crime Thriller

Retro Twitter Reviews: Suriya’s Performance Shines, First Half Called ‘Boring’ By Some

Retro Twitter Reviews: Suriya’s Performance Shines, First Half Called ‘Boring’ By Some

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After