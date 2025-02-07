Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Governor Not Required To Return ‘Repugnant Bill’ To Legislature For Re-examination”: AG Venkataramani To Supreme Court

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s decision to withhold assent to multiple Bills passed by the State legislature, particularly those related to the appointment of Vice Chancellors in State universities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
“Governor Not Required To Return ‘Repugnant Bill’ To Legislature For Re-examination”: AG Venkataramani To Supreme Court


The Supreme Court on Friday heard arguments on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s decision to withhold assent to multiple Bills passed by the State legislature, particularly those related to the appointment of Vice Chancellors in State universities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan examined whether the Governor had the authority to withhold assent instead of outright rejecting a Bill deemed repugnant.

Attorney General Defends Governor’s Actions

Representing the Governor, Attorney General (AG) R. Venkataramani argued that when a State Bill is repugnant to a central law, there is no obligation to return it to the legislature for reconsideration. The requirement to return a Bill, he said, applies only when defects in the Bill are correctable, excluding cases of repugnancy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Court then sought clarification on Article 201, which states that when a Governor reserves a Bill for Presidential consideration, the President must either assent to or withhold assent. The Bench asked whether the President could outright decline a Bill on grounds of repugnancy, to which the AG responded, “Yes, she can.”

However, the Court questioned why the Bill was withheld rather than outright declined if it was truly repugnant. The AG explained that withholding assent effectively prevents the law from taking effect, but noted that the President could invoke a proviso allowing for further action.

The Court pointed out that if the AG’s argument was accepted, Tamil Nadu’s claims about the Governor’s lack of discretionary power to withhold Bills would collapse.

Tamil Nadu’s Stand: Governor Not a “Super Legislature”

The Tamil Nadu government has challenged the Governor’s actions in court, arguing that his role is purely recommendatory under the Constitution. The State’s counsel contended that the Governor cannot arbitrarily withhold Bills, stating, “He is not a super government or a super legislature.”

During an earlier hearing, the Court had criticized Governor Ravi for “devising his own procedure” in withholding Bills, emphasizing that he must act within constitutional limits.

After hearing arguments from the Governor’s side, the Court scheduled the next hearing for Monday, February 10.

Read More: Rahul Gandhi Questions EC On Surge In Voters In Maharashtra Amid Delhi Elections, Does This Mean Congress Has Accepted Defeat In Delhi?

Filed under

Repugnant Bill

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vivo V50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for February 17 In India, Expected Price And Display Details

Vivo V50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for February 17 In India, Expected Price And Display...

Gauhati HC Dismisses Petition Challenging Mizoram Govt Order Curtailing Term Of Village Councils

Gauhati HC Dismisses Petition Challenging Mizoram Govt Order Curtailing Term Of Village Councils

Gautam Adani Commits to Seva At Son’s Wedding; Sets an example by donating INR 10,000 Cr for social causes

Gautam Adani Commits to Seva At Son’s Wedding; Sets an example by donating INR 10,000...

Viral Video | Bihar Woman Gives Birth On Train In Delhi With RPF’s Timely Assistance

Viral Video | Bihar Woman Gives Birth On Train In Delhi With RPF’s Timely Assistance

Pixel 9a Launch: Google To Offer Free YouTube Premium And 100GB Cloud Storage

Pixel 9a Launch: Google To Offer Free YouTube Premium And 100GB Cloud Storage

Entertainment

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Profile Sparks Hilarious Exchange With Anupam Mittal

Jeet Adani’s Shaadi.com Profile Sparks Hilarious Exchange With Anupam Mittal

Jeet Adani’s Funny Request To Anupam Mittal Ahead Of Wedding Goes Viral

Jeet Adani’s Funny Request To Anupam Mittal Ahead Of Wedding Goes Viral

Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Wedding: All You Need To Know About Bride, Groom And Special Gifts

Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Wedding: All You Need To Know About Bride, Groom And

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy, When, Where & Who’s Attending The Big Day?

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy, When, Where & Who’s Attending

Lifestyle

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox