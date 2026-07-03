Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants

Mobile applications that allegedly malfunctioned e-rickshaws and recently came to the government’s notice have been removed from app stores, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan said on Friday, while stressing that app stores must exercise greater due diligence to prevent potentially harmful applications from reaching users. “There are a couple of apps which came up to our notice yesterday. Both of them have been taken down from the app stores,” Krishnan said while responding to a question on apps allegedly linked to e-rickshaw-related fraud.

Government Removes Viral E-Rickshaw Apps From App Stores

The remarks come amid growing concerns over the misuse of digital applications to interfere with connected devices and facilitate cyber-enabled fraud. Over the past few days, several e-rickshaw drivers reported sudden stoppages and operational disruptions allegedly linked to some apps. The app was being misused to prank or interfere with the functioning of e-rickshaws, causing unexpected interruptions and raising safety concerns for drivers and passengers.

Poor e-rickshaw driver forced to push his vehicle 3km after Chinese app prank remotely disabled it, losing a day’s earnings. Chapri creators keep harassing hardworking drivers like this pic.twitter.com/CVms5bIHe7 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 2, 2026







Krishnan said app stores have a responsibility to ensure that applications made available to users do not pose risks to public safety or facilitate unlawful activities.

“The idea is that this is due care that the app stores have to exercise and we will take it up with the app stores to see that possibly damaging apps do not come up,” he said.

India has witnessed rapid growth in the use of electric rickshaws as an affordable and environmentally friendly mode of transport, particularly for last-mile connectivity in urban and semi-urban areas. The expansion of digital services and smartphone-based applications has also increased the need for stronger safeguards against malicious software that could compromise vehicles or enable fraud.

Please don’t sacrifice someone’s livelihood for reels and views. An e-rickshaw driver spends the entire day working in the heat and traffic just to earn enough to feed their family. If an app is being misused to stop their vehicle in the middle of the road, it’s not a prank—it’s… pic.twitter.com/DAq7ujaNPG — JanHit Voice (@HJP2029_2036) July 2, 2026







The government has in recent years stepped up efforts to strengthen cybersecurity and improve oversight of digital platforms through measures under the Information Technology framework, while also working with intermediaries to curb harmful online content and applications.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been actively working on improving digital trust and user safety as India’s digital economy continues to expand, with authorities increasingly focusing on balancing innovation with adequate consumer protection.

Inputs from ANI

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