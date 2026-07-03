Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian railways App Store EPFO hyderabad H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 indian railways App Store EPFO hyderabad H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 indian railways App Store EPFO hyderabad H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 indian railways App Store EPFO hyderabad H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian railways App Store EPFO hyderabad H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 indian railways App Store EPFO hyderabad H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 indian railways App Store EPFO hyderabad H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 indian railways App Store EPFO hyderabad H Vinoth Anitha R Radhakrishnan Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants

Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants

The government has removed viral apps linked to e-rickshaw disruptions from app stores after safety concerns. MeitY has also asked app stores to exercise stricter checks to prevent harmful apps.

Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants. Photo: Video Grab
Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-03 14:15 IST

Mobile applications that allegedly malfunctioned e-rickshaws and recently came to the government’s notice have been removed from app stores, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan said on Friday, while stressing that app stores must exercise greater due diligence to prevent potentially harmful applications from reaching users. “There are a couple of apps which came up to our notice yesterday. Both of them have been taken down from the app stores,” Krishnan said while responding to a question on apps allegedly linked to e-rickshaw-related fraud.

Government Removes Viral E-Rickshaw Apps From App Stores 

The remarks come amid growing concerns over the misuse of digital applications to interfere with connected devices and facilitate cyber-enabled fraud. Over the past few days, several e-rickshaw drivers reported sudden stoppages and operational disruptions allegedly linked to some apps. The app was being misused to prank or interfere with the functioning of e-rickshaws, causing unexpected interruptions and raising safety concerns for drivers and passengers.

You Might Be Interested In



Krishnan said app stores have a responsibility to ensure that applications made available to users do not pose risks to public safety or facilitate unlawful activities.

“The idea is that this is due care that the app stores have to exercise and we will take it up with the app stores to see that possibly damaging apps do not come up,” he said.

India has witnessed rapid growth in the use of electric rickshaws as an affordable and environmentally friendly mode of transport, particularly for last-mile connectivity in urban and semi-urban areas. The expansion of digital services and smartphone-based applications has also increased the need for stronger safeguards against malicious software that could compromise vehicles or enable fraud.



The government has in recent years stepped up efforts to strengthen cybersecurity and improve oversight of digital platforms through measures under the Information Technology framework, while also working with intermediaries to curb harmful online content and applications.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been actively working on improving digital trust and user safety as India’s digital economy continues to expand, with authorities increasingly focusing on balancing innovation with adequate consumer protection.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: What Is BAT-BMS App? Notorious Chinese Battery App Lets Users Switch Off E-Rickshaws 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants
Tags: App StoreBAT-BMS Appcybersecuritye-rickshawhome-hero-pos-1india newsMeitY

RELATED News

4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch

Who Is Anitha R Radhakrishnan: What Led To Former DMK Minister’s Arrest?

SC Rules Sonam Raghuvanshi To Remain On Bail: Here’s All About The Case

StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India

Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reposts Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal’s Post, Creates Social Media Buzz

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 7: Can Akshay Kumar’s Film Cross Rs 100 Crore Before Alpha Slows Its Run?

Who Is On India’s Got Latent Episode 2 Panel? Samay Raina Finally Reveals The Line-Up

Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants

Withdrew Your EPF Early? Here’s The Right Way To Report It In Your ITR Filing And Avoid Tax Mistakes

Hyderabad Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room After Late-Night Video Call With Friend

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Viral ‘Bismillah’ Penalty Moment: Portugal Beat Croatia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | WATCH Video

Jana Nayagan Release Date: Will Vijay’s Farewell Film Arrive On July 16 Or July 24?

Girl Student Stabbed For Resisting Harassment in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Snapchat Debut Goes Viral Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, Features Abhishek Sharma And Axar Patel | WATCH Video

Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants
Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants
Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants
Govt Blocks BAT-BMS App From Play Store After Reports of E-Rickshaws Being Stalled by Miscreants

QUICK LINKS