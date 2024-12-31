Govt Declares Wayanad Tragedy Severe Disaster, Priyanka Gandhi Welcomes It

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her support for the decision made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to categorize the Wayanad tragedy as a “disaster of severe nature.” She emphasized that this classification would greatly assist in the rehabilitation efforts and called for the prompt allocation of necessary funds.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi praised the Centre’s decision, describing it as “a step in the right direction.” She added, “I am glad @AmitShah ji has finally declared the Wayanad tragedy as a ‘Disaster of Severe Nature.’ This will be a great help to those in need of rehabilitation, and it’s definitely a positive move. We will be grateful if adequate funds are allocated as soon as possible.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the Kerala government that the Meppadi landslide disaster in Wayanad had been recognized by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) as a “severe nature” disaster. This update was shared by the Kerala Congress on their official social media on December 30.

The Kerala Congress posted on X, “After a request from the delegation led by Wayanad MP Smt. @priyankagandhi, the Centre has classified the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad as a ‘disaster of severe nature.’ Thank you, Priyanka Gandhi, for your timely intervention for the people of Wayanad.”

On December 5, Priyanka Gandhi, along with Kerala MPs, met with Amit Shah to press for immediate relief measures for the landslide victims. She spoke to the media after the meeting, stressing the magnitude of the destruction, saying, “The devastation in Wayanad is complete. The affected people have lost everything. If the Centre doesn’t step up, it sends a very negative message to the entire country, particularly to the victims.”

The landslide, which struck on July 30, was the deadliest in Kerala, claiming over 300 lives and destroying many homes and buildings in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad.

