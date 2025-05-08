Govt To Brief Opposition On Operation Sindoor Strikes In Pakistan, POK Today

The meeting aims to update political leaders on the objectives, outcomes, and India's preparedness in the wake of the cross-border strike.

The central government will hold a high-level all-party meeting today to brief opposition leaders on Operation Sindoor, a strategic military offensive that struck nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). The operation was launched in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the meeting on X, stating that it will be held at 11 AM at Committee Room G-074 in the Parliament Library Building, New Delhi. The meeting aims to update political leaders on the objectives, outcomes, and India’s preparedness in the wake of the cross-border strike.

Top ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Kiren Rijiju will represent the government. They are expected to present intelligence details, military assessments, and India’s security roadmap following the precision strikes.

Opposition Seeks PM Modi’s Presence

The Congress party, while extending full support to the armed forces, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the meeting. “We expect PM Modi to attend at least tomorrow’s all-party meeting. He skipped the one held on April 24. He should be present when such a significant action has been taken,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Mallikarjun Kharge (Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha) and Rahul Gandhi (Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha) will attend the meeting, reaffirming the Congress party’s support on national security issues.

In a rare show of unity, parties including the Congress, Left, Samajwadi Party, BSP, TMC, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) have all praised the armed forces and backed the government’s action. Leaders across party lines have pledged to stand united in the fight against terrorism.

Inside Operation Sindoor

The Ministry of Defence described Operation Sindoor as a “measured, non-escalatory, and proportionate response” to ongoing terror threats. The operation targeted infrastructure linked to banned outfits including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. According to sources, the strikes destroyed multiple terror launchpads and command centres.

The government said the operation was not just retaliatory, but also pre-emptive designed to prevent future cross-border terror attacks.

In light of possible retaliation from across the border, mock drills simulating air raids, bomb blasts, and emergency evacuations were conducted in key Indian cities. Sirens and rescue operations were part of the preparedness strategy, showcasing coordinated efforts between local administration and national security forces.

