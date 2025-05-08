Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Govt To Brief Opposition On Operation Sindoor Strikes In Pakistan, POK Today

Govt To Brief Opposition On Operation Sindoor Strikes In Pakistan, POK Today

The meeting aims to update political leaders on the objectives, outcomes, and India's preparedness in the wake of the cross-border strike.

Govt To Brief Opposition On Operation Sindoor Strikes In Pakistan, POK Today

The central government will hold a high-level all-party meeting today to brief opposition leaders on Operation Sindoor, a strategic military offensive that struck nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK)


The central government will hold a high-level all-party meeting today to brief opposition leaders on Operation Sindoor, a strategic military offensive that struck nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). The operation was launched in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the meeting on X, stating that it will be held at 11 AM at Committee Room G-074 in the Parliament Library Building, New Delhi. The meeting aims to update political leaders on the objectives, outcomes, and India’s preparedness in the wake of the cross-border strike.

Top ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Kiren Rijiju will represent the government. They are expected to present intelligence details, military assessments, and India’s security roadmap following the precision strikes.

Opposition Seeks PM Modi’s Presence

The Congress party, while extending full support to the armed forces, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the meeting. “We expect PM Modi to attend at least tomorrow’s all-party meeting. He skipped the one held on April 24. He should be present when such a significant action has been taken,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mallikarjun Kharge (Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha) and Rahul Gandhi (Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha) will attend the meeting, reaffirming the Congress party’s support on national security issues.

In a rare show of unity, parties including the Congress, Left, Samajwadi Party, BSP, TMC, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) have all praised the armed forces and backed the government’s action. Leaders across party lines have pledged to stand united in the fight against terrorism.

Inside Operation Sindoor

The Ministry of Defence described Operation Sindoor as a “measured, non-escalatory, and proportionate response” to ongoing terror threats. The operation targeted infrastructure linked to banned outfits including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. According to sources, the strikes destroyed multiple terror launchpads and command centres.

The government said the operation was not just retaliatory, but also pre-emptive designed to prevent future cross-border terror attacks.

In light of possible retaliation from across the border, mock drills simulating air raids, bomb blasts, and emergency evacuations were conducted in key Indian cities. Sirens and rescue operations were part of the preparedness strategy, showcasing coordinated efforts between local administration and national security forces.

ALSO READ: Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10

Filed under

India Pakistan Operation Sindoor

Following Operation Sindo

Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Entire Country Is With Armed Forces’ In All-Party Meeting
newsx

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept...
newsx

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’
Amid escalating tensions

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’
newsx

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor
Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Entire Country Is With Armed Forces’ In All-Party Meeting

Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Entire Country Is With Armed Forces’ In All-Party Meeting

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept Even One’

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept...

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Entertainment

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media