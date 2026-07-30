‘Graded Force May Be Needed’: Supreme Court Examines Pellet Gun Use During Delhi Protest

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to explain the rules governing the use of pellet guns by police while hearing a petition over the alleged firing of metallic pellets during the CJP protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Calling for the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be placed on record, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that existing police rules permit the use of pellet guns only in “exceptional circumstances”. The court issued notice to the Centre and said it would examine whether the action taken in the case complied with the graded response framework.

The hearing did not challenge the existence of pellet guns as a policing tool but focused on whether metallic pellets were used against protesters and if such use was legally justified under the applicable rules.

Pellet guns debate centres on metallic projectiles, not the weapon itself

As per reports, appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Vrinda Grover argued that the challenge was confined to metallic pellets and not pellet guns in general. Explaining the distinction, she told the bench, “There can be rubber, plastic and metallic pellets. These were metallic and recovered from the bodies. Nature of the crowd will determine use of this as well. Was it a violent mob? No. These metallic pellets were fired.”

She also urged the Union government to produce any existing guidelines, saying, “I wish the Delhi Police or the government doesn’t wish to fire metallic pellets on young people.”

Pellet guns may be part of graded force, court observes

Responding to the submissions, Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the court was prepared to examine the facts of the case but pointed out that pellet guns already form part of the graded use-of-force framework. “But police rules allow the use in exceptional circumstances unless you challenge the rules themselves. One of the steps of graded approach is use of pellet guns,” he observed.

The judge further said, “We are not averse to examining the use of pellets in an individual case. You have to show us if graded response use of pellets can be allowed when even bullets are used in some situations.”

Reports say that Chief Justice Surya Kant suggested the petitioners broaden their relief by seeking judicial safeguards. “In light of alleged excessive use.. your prayer should be that the court lays down a protocol regarding the use,” he said. Grover responded, “Yes, only metallic pellets.”

Pellet guns rules, Delhi Police orders and old regulation discussed

The hearing also turned to whether any Delhi Police standing order specifically authorises the use of pellet guns. Grover argued, “There is no standing order of Delhi police mandating the use of pellets…if that is there.. let it be placed..I am sure Union or NCT does not want to fire pellets at students…” As per reports, Justice Bagchi referred to a police regulation that had earlier been struck down by the Calcutta High Court, saying, “In Calcutta HC there was a rule that bullets should be fired at the chest to preserve ammunition and not any other body area.” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta remarked, “must be some colonial era..”

Reportedly, Justice Bagchi noted that the old rule had already been set aside and said the petitioners would need to establish whether the present regulations governing pellet guns were arbitrary. Stressing that peaceful protests should remain non-violent, he added, “We are in agreement with your prayer for no violence principle on persons expressing dissatisfaction or protesting. But graded response may be required in some cases. The best way is to arm police personnel; that gives them confidence…everyone is a human being. If someone is coming with a lathi, you will take a few more moments before reaction.”

With the notice now issued, the Centre has been asked to place the SOP and rules governing pellet guns before the Supreme Court.