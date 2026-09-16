Graham Staines murder case: Dara Singh’s Plea For Premature Release Rejected; SC to Hear Plea on September 17

Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence in the 1999 Graham Staines murder case, suffered a major setback after his plea for a premature release was rejected by Odisha State Sentence Review Board. The decision comes ahead of the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for September 17.

Dara Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons. Singh had sought premature release under Odisha’s 2022 remission guidelines. In the matter, the Supreme Court had asked the state government to clarify its stand.

The 67- year-old Dara Singh has spent around 26 years in prison. His request for release was considered by the State Sentence Review Board during a special meeting held on August 31. Various aspects of the case were discussed during the meeting.

The Board also expressed concerns over the possible social impact of his release. During the discussions, apprehensions were raised that his release could potentially lead to communal tension or create a law-and-order situation.

The Board also considered a recent report submitted by the Keonjhar district administration. According to the report, around 200 to 250 people allegedly associated with the Dara Sena had gathered outside the Keonjhar District Jail on August 15. The report also mentioned that they allegedly raised provocative slogans.

Dara Singh’s requests for premature release have been rejected several times in the past. Negative decisions were recorded in 2016, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023. Concerns relating to social peace and communal harmony were also cited in these instances.

In 2024, Dara Singh approached the Supreme Court seeking premature release. He had asked the court to direct the Odisha government to consider his request for release under the state’s 2022 remission policy.