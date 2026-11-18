Money was being drawn off his bank account without his consent for nearly seven months. On questioning his son, the money trail led to a person close to him.

A Veteran And A Family Account

An 87-year-old veteran Indian Navy officer living in Delhi had spent his latter days depending on his family members. He had kept all his savings in his bank account.

It seems, as per police reports, that the trust reposed on him was betrayed by his own grandson.

The Quiet Theft, April To October

The theft had continued for nearly seven months, i.e., between April and October, this year. Money had been consistently withdrawn from the veteran’s account. The total amount stolen, as per the police, was Rs 29.5 lakhs.

The Son Noticing Something Strange

The incident was reported by the son of the elderly man noticing something strange happening in his father’s account.

The Trail Leads Home

East district police began an investigation and eventually identified two suspects. One was the victim’s 22 year old grandson, Abhishek Raghav. The other was his associate, Tushar Chaudhary, also 22. Both have been arrested.

How The Money Allegedly Moved

DCP (East) Rajeev Kumar said Abhishek had linked his own mobile number to his grandfather’s bank account. Police allege he used that access to carry out transactions, in connivance with Tushar.

Investigators followed the money. According to police, Rs 9.2 lakh went to an India Post Payments Bank account held by Abhishek, and Rs 20.2 lakh went to Tushar’s account.

Holidays, Parties And A Car

Police say the money was spent on trips to Manali, Nainital and Odisha, parties with friends in Noida, and other personal indulgences. The duo also allegedly bought a car for Rs 2.7 lakh and spent another Rs 1.2 lakh fitting a music system in it.

Tracked Down In Bulandshahr

By studying bank records, KYC documents and financial transactions, police tracked the two accused to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Two mobile phones and the car allegedly bought with the cheated money have been recovered.

Two Young Men, Two Courses

Abhishek is reportedly pursuing a BA LLB degree from Khurja. Tushar is pursuing a nursing course. The input text ends mid sentence after this point, so I do not know what police said next.

What Happens Next?

Are there other funds that the police would recover, and what is the amount of money that has been expended already? Are there going to be other people identified as being involved in the fraud or were there only these two persons? What would be the fate of the veteran and his family, and is the bank going to come under scrutiny regarding the phone number used for the account?

Also Read: Watch Video: ‘Never Travel With Strangers,’ She Was Told: Brazilian Woman Ignores Advice In Pushkar And Discovers An Unexpected Side Of India!