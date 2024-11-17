Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
GRAP-4 Anti-Pollution Measures To Be Implemented In Delhi-NCR Starting Monday

GRAP-4 anti-pollution measures will be enforced in Delhi from Monday to combat severe air pollution, including halting construction and industrial emissions.

GRAP-4 Anti-Pollution Measures To Be Implemented In Delhi-NCR Starting Monday

As Delhi continues to grapple with poor air quality, the city will implement the GRAP-4 anti-pollution measures starting Monday. The GRAP, or Graded Response Action Plan, is a multi-tiered strategy designed to address varying levels of air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). With rising pollution levels expected to worsen in the coming days, these measures are crucial in combating the severe environmental and public health crisis.

Under GRAP-4, a range of stringent actions will be taken, including the suspension of construction and demolition activities, closure of brick kilns, and restrictions on industrial emissions.

Additionally, certain government and private offices in the NCR may be asked to limit the use of vehicles, while non-essential travel may also be curtailed to mitigate the spread of pollutants. Firecracker usage will be strictly prohibited during festivals.

This decision comes after an alarming rise in air pollution levels in Delhi, with particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeding safe limits.

Experts argue that pollution spikes in the winter months, exacerbated by weather conditions, can have severe health implications, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues. The GRAP-4 measures are designed to curb these risks and improve air quality across the region.

