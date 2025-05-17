Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
GRAP Stage-1 Enforced In Delhi-NCR Amid Rising Pollution: Full List of Do’s And Don’ts

Amid worsening air quality and a sudden dust-laden pollution surge, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. The move follows expert warnings and a Friday review that flagged the spike as a “short-term but serious pollution event.”

GRAP Stage-1 Enforced In Delhi-NCR Amid Rising Pollution: Full List of Do’s And Don’ts

Delhi-NCR under GRAP Stage-I as pollution spikes; authorities cite dust-laden winds. Know what’s banned and how it affects daily life.


The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage-I restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after pollution levels stayed elevated, contrary to earlier forecasts that had indicated likely improvement.

The decision was taken following a comprehensive assessment by the CAQM sub-committee, which met on Friday. The panel attributed the sudden spike in pollution to dust-laden winds blowing into the capital from remote regions. Experts termed the incident a “short-term but serious pollution event.”

AQI Deteriorates Despite Predictions

On May 15, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) fell sharply. By May 16, the AQI stood at 278, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) suggest that air quality will likely remain in the lower end of the ‘Poor’ bracket on May 17.

Authorities have been directed to enhance dust mitigation efforts and intensify surveillance at construction sites to ensure strict compliance with pollution control norms. Residents have been urged to minimise outdoor exposure and make greater use of public transportation.

Key Restrictions Under Stage-I of GRAP

Stage-I restrictions are primarily aimed at controlling pollution at its source — focusing on dust, vehicular emissions, and industrial discharge. The following measures are now in force across the National Capital Region:

  • Mandatory Dust Control at Construction Sites: All construction and demolition projects must implement dust suppression techniques. Projects exceeding 500 square metres must submit an approved dust management plan.
  • Ban on Open Burning: Open burning of waste, including garbage and dry leaves, is strictly prohibited.
  • Restrictions on Cooking Fuels: The use of coal and firewood in roadside eateries and commercial kitchens is banned. Restaurants, hotels, and food vendors are required to switch to electricity, gas, or other clean fuels.
  • Limited Use of Diesel Generators: Diesel generator sets are restricted and may only be used for essential or emergency purposes.
  • Action Against Polluting Vehicles: Vehicles visibly emitting smoke can be fined or impounded. Traffic police have been deployed at major intersections, with drivers instructed to switch off engines at red lights.
  • Vehicle Age Limits Enforced: Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years continue to be banned in Delhi.
  • Public Advisory on Vehicle Use: Citizens are advised to avoid engine idling and prefer electric or hybrid vehicles to help curb emissions.
  • Comprehensive Ban on Firecrackers: The production, sale, and storage of firecrackers remains banned across NCR until January 1, 2025.
  • Monitoring of Industries and Power Plants: Polluting industries and thermal power stations within a 300-kilometre radius of Delhi are under strict regulatory watch.
  • Reporting Mechanisms: Citizens can report pollution-related concerns via the Green Delhi App, SAMEER App, or by calling 311.

CAQM to Monitor Situation Daily, GRAP Stage-2 Likely to Follow

The Commission will continue to monitor the air quality and weather trends on a daily basis. If the pollution situation deteriorates further, authorities may invoke Stage-II or more severe restrictions as outlined in GRAP.

All relevant departments have been instructed to remain on high alert and take proactive action in accordance with the updated GRAP guidelines, which were revised in December 2024 following the Supreme Court’s directives.

