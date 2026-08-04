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Home > India News > Greater Noida Factory Fire: Two Firefighters Killed, Three Injured After Wall Collapses During Rescue Operation

Greater Noida Factory Fire: Two Firefighters Killed, Three Injured After Wall Collapses During Rescue Operation

Two firefighters lost their lives and three others were injured after a wall and iron beam collapsed while they were battling a massive fire at an electronics chip manufacturing factory in Greater Noida. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Two Firefighters Killed, Three Injured After Wall Collapses During Rescue Operation. Photo: Video Grab
Two Firefighters Killed, Three Injured After Wall Collapses During Rescue Operation. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 09:35 IST

A massive fire broke out at an electronic chip manufacturing company in Greater Noida late on the intervening night of August 3 and 4, leading to the death of two firefighters and leaving three others injured, police said. The fire broke out late in the night of August 3 at the ILGIM factory, placed in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-3 industrial zone where electronic chips are made. After getting the report about the incident, the local police and around 10 fire engines reached the area and worked to take the blaze under control.

Wall Collapse During Firefighting Kills Two Firefighters

While firefighters were trying to put out the blaze, one side wall of the factory and an iron beam suddenly fell down, trapping five fire personnel under the debris. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.  

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Doctors then declared Fireman Rohit Yadav and Head Constable Driver Teerathpal Singh dead on arrival, while the other three injured firefighters are said to be stable and out of danger, officials explained.  

Senior police officers and SDRF teams are still on the ground at the site, as authorities carry on with the rescue operations, and also investigate what caused the fire in the first place. 

Greater Noida Factory Fire: DCP Confirms Two Deaths 

DCP Central Noida Shailendra Kumar Singh said, “A fire broke out in an electronics chip manufacturing company last night. On receiving the information, fire teams reached the site. During firefighting, a wall of the building and an iron beam collapsed, which resulted in the death of Fire personnel Tirthpal Singh and Rohit Yadav. Three Fire Service personnel were injured in the incident.”

The condition of the remaining three injured personnel was stable, the police said.

The police officials and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team are present at the site, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Why FSSAI Banned Select Popular Whisky And Rum Brands In India 

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Greater Noida Factory Fire: Two Firefighters Killed, Three Injured After Wall Collapses During Rescue Operation

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Greater Noida Factory Fire: Two Firefighters Killed, Three Injured After Wall Collapses During Rescue Operation
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