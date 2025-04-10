Grey Hair, Long Beard- First Images of Mumbai Terror Attacks Conspirator Tahawwur Rana Released After Formal Arrest By NIA

Seventeen years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, one of the main conspirators, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, has been extradited from the United States and brought to New Delhi.

The first Images of Mumbai Terror Attacks Conspirator Tahawwur Rana have been released after he was formally arrested by the NIA after his arrival at the Palam Airport, New Delhi, on April 10.

Seventeen years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, one of the main conspirators, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, has been extradited from the United States and brought to New Delhi.

According to sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon begin questioning Rana.

A high-level interrogation team, including two Inspector Generals (IGs), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and a Superintendent of Police (SP), will lead the probe. Officials from intelligence agencies are also expected to participate in the interrogation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Tahawwur Rana, accused of supporting the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, arrived in New Delhi around 6:30 pm on Thursday on a special flight from the United States. Upon landing, officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally arrested him, marking a significant diplomatic and legal milestone for India in its efforts to deliver justice for the 26/11 tragedy that claimed 166 lives.

Immediately after Rana disembarked at Palam Technical Airport, NIA officers confirmed his extradition and took him into custody.

In an official statement, the agency said, “Our investigation team at the airport arrested Tahawwur Rana— a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin residing mainly in Chicago— right after he deboarded the flight and completed all necessary legal procedures.”

Heavy security, including bulletproof vehicles and armed commandos, surrounded the airport during his arrival. Authorities plan to transport him to the NIA headquarters, where a high-security detention cell has been prepared.

The 64-year-old is expected to appear before a Delhi court later in the day. He faces multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the nation, murder, and offenses under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.