Thursday, October 24, 2024
Grocery Shop Set On Fire In Kashmir In J&K

Two Fire Engines arrived from Payarpora and two more arrived from Kupwara and Trehgam respectively around 12:15 AM.

Grocery Shop Set On Fire In Kashmir In J&K

In the latest development, a massive fire broke out at a grocery shop in J&K’s Bramri area at 10:30 pm last night. 

India Army says, “A massive fire broke out at a grocery shop in Bramri area around 10:30 PM last night and rapidly spread to the adjacent houses. Teams from Hamdard-e-Kupwara (41 RR) quickly responded on information from Sarpanch and arrived at the scene with their own resources, successfully carrying out the evacuation of all residents along with locals.

Coordination with Kupwara Fire Station and Payarpora Sub Station was carried out for Fire Engines. Two Fire Engines arrived from Payarpora and two more arrived from Kupwara and Trehgam respectively around 12:15 AM. The fire was controlled and totally doused by 02:30 AM in a joint effort by Kupwara Fire Brigade, locals and Indian Army. No loss of life or injury occured and no damage to animals was reported. However extensive damage to personal property of four houses, one shop and one animal shelter was inflicted due to the fire.”

Filed under

Bramri area J&K
