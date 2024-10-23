Grocery Shop Set On Fire In Kashmir In J&K

Two Fire Engines arrived from Payarpora and two more arrived from Kupwara and Trehgam respectively around 12:15 AM.

In the latest development, a massive fire broke out at a grocery shop in J&K’s Bramri area at 10:30 pm last night.

Coordination with Kupwara Fire Station and Payarpora Sub Station was carried out for Fire Engines. Two Fire Engines arrived from Payarpora and two more arrived from Kupwara and Trehgam respectively around 12:15 AM. The fire was controlled and totally doused by 02:30 AM in a joint effort by Kupwara Fire Brigade, locals and Indian Army. No loss of life or injury occured and no damage to animals was reported. However extensive damage to personal property of four houses, one shop and one animal shelter was inflicted due to the fire.”

