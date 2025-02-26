Groom Garlands the Wrong Woman, What Happened Next?

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district turned into a spectacle when the groom, heavily intoxicated, mistakenly garlanded his bride’s best friend, leading to an abrupt end to the ceremony. The incident took place in Naughwa Bhagwantpur village, where 26-year-old Ravindra Kumar arrived late for his own wedding in a drunken state. Even as 500 guests waited, Ravindra Kumar continued to roam around with his friends, showing little regard for the bride’s family.

When it was time for the garland exchange ceremony, Kumar made a blunder that no one expected. Instead of garlanding his bride, 21-year-old Radha Devi, he turned to her best friend and placed the garland around her neck. If that wasn’t enough, he proceeded to garland a male friend standing beside him, and then an elderly guest, leaving the crowd in disbelief.

Bride Walks Out

Humiliated by the groom’s behavior, Radha Devi wasted no time and she slapped him and walked out of the wedding, refusing to go ahead with the marriage. Her family later alleged that the groom’s actions were intentional, meant to insult them over dissatisfaction with the dowry gifts.

“They were unhappy with the dowry gifts. Maybe this was their way of humiliating us. And then we find out that he isn’t even a farmer as his family claimed, he’s actually a truck driver,” said Omkar Verma, the bride’s brother.

Wedding Called Off

The bride’s family filed a complaint at Kularia police station at 4 AM, leading to Kumar’s arrest. A medical test confirmed that he was indeed intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Circle Officer Harsh Modi confirmed the arrest, stating, “The groom was intoxicated. He misbehaved. His medical examination confirmed he was drunk. He was booked under sections of the Dowry Act.”

By morning, the wedding was officially called off, with the groom facing legal consequences for his actions

