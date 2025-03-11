Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
GST Deputy Commissioner Dies By Suicide After Falling From 14th Floor In Noida

Sanjay Singh, a 59-year-old Deputy Commissioner in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department, allegedly jumped from the 14th floor of his apartment in Sector 75, Noida, on Monday morning, police said.

GST Deputy Commissioner Dies By Suicide After Falling From 14th Floor In Noida


Sanjay Singh, a 59-year-old Deputy Commissioner in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department, allegedly jumped from the 14th floor of his apartment in Sector 75, Noida, on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. at Apex Athena Society, where Singh was discovered dead at the scene. Sector 113 Police Station in-charge KG Sharma confirmed the incident and stated that a post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

According to his family’s statement, Singh had been battling cancer and was experiencing depression, which they believe may have played a role in the tragedy.

Singh is survived by his wife and two sons. Authorities are continuing their investigation while awaiting the post-mortem report.

Also Read: Three Killed In Slum Fire In Delhi's Anand Vihar, Leads To LPG Explosion

