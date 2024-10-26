Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Guarding The Gates: Assam Police Foils Bangladeshi Infiltration Attempt

By foiling an infiltration attempt near the Indo-Bangla border in Karimganj, these two nationals were detained and sent back.

Guarding The Gates: Assam Police Foils Bangladeshi Infiltration Attempt

In a recent operation, the Assam Police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals trying to illegally enter India through Karimganj district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported that the individuals, identified as Priyanka Gain and Shiuli Akhtar, were detained near the Indo-Bangladesh border, with one reportedly attempting to cross using a Hindu name.

Sarma announced on social media, “By foiling an infiltration attempt near the Indo-Bangla border in Karimganj, these two nationals were detained and sent back.” His statement praised the vigilance of Assam’s border police, highlighting the government’s commitment to border security.

A Proactive Stance on Illegal Immigration

This incident is part of a broader initiative to curb illegal immigration into India. Over the last three months, the Assam Police, in collaboration with Central security forces, have successfully repelled 86 attempts by Bangladeshi nationals to enter the country. The focus of these operations has primarily been on border districts such as Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara, notorious for illegal crossings.

The surge in infiltration attempts has been attributed to the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, prompting many to seek refuge and employment opportunities in India. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Assam authorities are taking a proactive stance to fortify their border defenses.

A Unified Security Strategy

Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh emphasized the growing security challenges posed by infiltrators who use Assam as a transit route to other parts of India. He specifically identified districts like Cachar, Karimganj, South Salmara, and Dhubri as particularly vulnerable due to their shared border with Bangladesh.

“Once the crisis in Bangladesh began, we immediately alerted our forces and maintained close communication with the Border Security Force (BSF),” Singh explained. Following directives from Chief Minister Sarma, the mandate is clear: no infiltrators are to be allowed into the state. Consequently, both the BSF and Assam Police have intensified patrolling efforts, especially in riverine areas that have been identified as weak points for potential illegal crossings.

Safeguarding National Security

Singh also pointed out that allowing infiltrators into Assam would involve a complicated and lengthy process. This highlights the critical need for a robust border security framework to prevent illegal immigration while safeguarding national security. Unchecked infiltration can lead to broader socio-economic challenges, making these measures even more essential.

Moreover, Singh noted that economic difficulties in Bangladesh are prompting many individuals to seek better job opportunities in South India, often using Assam as a transit route. This intersection of political instability and economic distress adds urgency to the need for stringent border controls.

As Assam enhances its border security measures, the recent apprehensions underscore the state’s dedication to combating illegal infiltration. This proactive approach reflects a deep understanding of the challenges at hand and a commitment to protecting its citizens while maintaining the integrity of its borders.

In an era where national security is increasingly critical, Assam’s vigilant actions serve as a reminder of the importance of effective border management. The state’s resolve to uphold security not only protects its residents but also reinforces India’s commitment to maintaining a sovereign and secure nation. As challenges evolve, Assam stands ready to confront them, ensuring a safer future for all.

Bangladeshi infiltrators Himanta Biswa Sarma illegal immigration Indo-Bangladesh border INFILTRATION
