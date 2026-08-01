‘Guide the Misguided’: PM Modi Forgives Those Who Abused Him During Jantar Mantar Protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a solution to the ongoing issue regarding the shouting of abuses by some protestors at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. He released a video on Instagram where he said he had forgiven the students and asked everyone to educate them instead of imposing strict penalties on them.

According to the Prime Minister, those abuses made at him and his mother were very hurtful for him. But what he wants is that these youth must be given a chance to correct themselves.

PM Modi Says Students Should Get a Chance to Correct Mistakes

Speaking about the incident, Modi said, “What happened at Jantar Mantar… children from across the country used extremely abusive language. They abused me, and they even abused my late mother. It was deeply disturbing.”

Despite the hurt caused by the comments, the Prime Minister said punishment alone would not help young people learn.

“Children make mistakes, and childhood is also the time when they should be given a chance to correct those mistakes,” he said.

Modi appealed to society to respect his decision to forgive those involved in the incident. “I want to forgive those who abused me. I request society to accept my decision,” he said.

‘Guide Them, Don’t Punish Them’, Says PM Modi

Using an example to explain his point, Modi said, “Sometimes we accidentally bite our tongue with our own teeth, and it bleeds. But we do not break our teeth, because both the teeth and the tongue are our own.”

He said students should not be isolated or targeted because of their actions.

“They were misguided, and it is our responsibility to guide them. Punishing them, dragging them through courts, or subjecting them to social harassment will not change anything,” he said.

Legal Action Taken Over Alleged Abusive Remarks

The statement by the Prime Minister is made against the backdrop of a court case arising out of the controversy. A Zero FIR was lodged against a lady from Noida, accusing her of using abusive language against Modi during the protests against the NEET paper leak at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The complaint was filed by an individual hailing from Ghaziabad, accusing the lady of using inappropriate language in such a manner as to cause public disturbance and disharmony within the community.

The case was booked under sections of intentional insult, public mischief, and defamation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

PM Modi Calls on Students to Move Forward

Addressing the students, Modi encouraged them to focus on their future and contribute towards the country’s growth.

“Come, let us move forward together for the country. Let us learn from our mistakes and pursue our dreams. India is progressing rapidly, and I want each one of you to progress as well,” he said.

The video ended with a message focused on forgiveness and guidance: “Abuses never solve anything. Let’s guide the misguided. Let’s work together. Let’s work for Bharat.”