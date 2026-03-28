Gujarat Bone-Chilling Murder: Businessman’s Wife Drugged, Strangled And Burnt By Family Friends Over 79 Tola Gold And Rs. 2 Lakh Cash Dispute, CCTV Trail Exposes Brutal Killing

GUJARAT MURDER: The wife of a businessman was drugged, strangled, and her body was burnt by a husband and his wife, and their two accomplices due to a monetary issue.

Gujarat: Woman Drugged, Strangled and Burnt by Family Friends

Shantiben, the wife of Vasant Akediwala, had demanded that Rekha Rathod, who had borrowed money from her, return 79 tola of gold, weighing almost 1 kg, and Rs 2 lakh cash, which she had borrowed from her for her furniture business and her husband’s animal husbandry activities. Unable to return the money and gold, Rekha and her husband had planned to kill her.

The unfortunate incident took place on March 23, when Shantiben had left out at night to purchase milk with a milkman. Her family members were concerned when she failed to come home and managed to trace her but failed, as reported by India Today.

Lastly, her son had filed a missing person report with the police and an inquiry was launched.

Woman Lured to Furniture Shop, Murdered

In the process of investigation, the police audited the CCTV and shop and it was discovered that she had entered a furniture shop in Hanuman Tekri, which had been owned by Rekha Rathod.

But she was not caught leaving the shop and arousal had been created on the suspicion was raised, and Rekha Rathod was taken to the police and interrogated.

The motive of the murder was found during the investigation conducted by the police. Rekha Rathod was familiar with the family of the victim and was regarded as a sister-in-law by the victim husband.

CCTV Trail Exposes Brutal Killing

Nevertheless, the husband of the victim was not delighted with the venture that Rekha had of selling furniture and rearing cattle. She had borrowed 79 tolas of gold and 2 lakh rupees of cash in the family of the victim to carry on with her business.

But when the victim demanded that the money and gold be returned, Rekha Rathod hatched a conspiracy with her husband and two other associates to kill the victim so that she would not return the money

According to the police investigation report, on March 23, Rekha Rathod called the victim to her shop under the guise of returning the money.

Gold and Cash Dispute

She gave the victim some prasad laced with sedatives. After the victim fell unconscious, Rekha Rathod and her husband strangled the victim with a wire.

Later, the couple asked two of their associates to help dispose of the body. However, the associates did not take the body to a secluded location and, in haste, burned the body at the basement of a tractor showroom in a deserted location.

Rekha Rathod and her husband are already under arrest. However, the other two suspects are still at large. It has been stated that efforts are being made to apprehend them. An investigation into the case is already underway.

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