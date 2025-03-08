Gujarat CM Hails ‘Lakhpati Didis’ As Pillars Of Economic Growth On Women’s Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the event virtually, likened the occasion to a ‘Mahakumbh of Matrushakti’ and expressed gratitude for the blessings of the 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Saturday, lauded the transformative impact of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative, emphasizing its role in making women self-reliant and key economic contributors to their families. Speaking at the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ in Navsari, the CM highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision of women-led development under the mantra of ‘Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas.’



Addressing a gathering of over one lakh women from Valsad, Navsari, and Dang districts, Patel commended the initiative’s success in empowering women through skill development and entrepreneurship. He also acknowledged the crucial role of Sakhi Mandals in enhancing financial independence among rural women.

गुजरात के नवसारी में असीम ऊर्जा और उल्लास के साथ मुझे आशीर्वाद देने उमड़ी माताओं-बहनों और बेटियों का हृदय से अभिनंदन और आभार! pic.twitter.com/CffrNToQWc
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

The CM underscored the significance of the Namo Drone Didi Yojana, a pioneering initiative that trains rural women as drone pilots for precision farming, enabling them to earn substantial incomes. He credited PM Narendra Modi for laying a strong foundation for women’s development during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister by establishing a dedicated commissionerate for women and child welfare.

Highlighting key government programs, Patel noted that initiatives such as Kanya Kelavani and Shala Praveshotsav have contributed significantly to improving female literacy rates in Gujarat. He also mentioned the state’s new textile policy, which includes incentives for women-led employment and self-help groups, further promoting financial independence.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti and Navsari MP C.R. Patil, present at the event, praised PM Modi’s commitment to women’s empowerment. He noted the historic passage of the 33% reservation bill for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as a testament to Modi’s dedication to increasing women’s representation in politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the event virtually, likened the occasion to a ‘Mahakumbh of Matrushakti’ and expressed gratitude for the blessings of the ‘Lakhpati Didis.’ He emphasized that women earning over Rs 1 lakh annually have become instrumental in India’s economic growth and the realization of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’.

As part of the event, PM Modi also visited a special stall exhibition featuring Sakhi Mandals from 33 districts and a rainwater harvesting project in Navsari. The ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ was organized by the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (Rural Development Department), bringing together government officials, ministers, and a vast gathering of women achievers.

With initiatives like ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and ‘Catch The Rain’ campaigns gaining momentum, the Gujarat CM urged all women to integrate these programs into their lives, reinforcing the state’s proactive approach to women’s empowerment.

