Gujarat Coast Ship Collision: 21 Crew Members Rescued After Two Merchant Vessels Collide Near Kandla

A major maritime incident was reported off the Gujarat coast after two merchant vessels collided near the outer anchorage of Kandla. The vessels involved were MV KMAX EMPEROR and MV TRUE MARINER, the Indian Coast Guard said on Friday. The collision prompted an immediate rescue response as authorities moved to secure the crew and assess the situation at sea.

“Following a collision between merchant vessels MV KMAX EMPEROR and MV TRUE MARINER off outer anchorage OTB Kandla, @IndiaCoastGuard launched a swift rescue operation,” the Coast Guard said in a post on X.

21 Crew Members Safely Evacuated

The Indian Coast Guard said 21 of the 24 crew members aboard MV KMAX EMPEROR were safely evacuated following the collision. The rescue operation was carried out amid challenging conditions at sea. The quick response helped prevent a potentially serious maritime emergency from turning into a larger tragedy. However, three crew members remain onboard the vessel.

Why Are Three Crew Members Still Onboard?

According to the Coast Guard, the three crew members have stayed on MV KMAX EMPEROR to support essential vessel operations. Their presence is required to help maintain the ship’s basic functions and assist with the ongoing situation. The Coast Guard has continued to monitor the vessel and the surrounding waters as authorities work to assess the impact of the collision.

Pollution Response Measures Activated

The collision has also raised concerns about possible marine pollution. The Indian Coast Guard has therefore activated pollution response measures in the area.

“Concurrently, #IndianCoastGuard has activated comprehensive #PollutionResponse measures and is closely coordinating with Directorate General of Shipping, Central Agencies, and the State Administration,” it said.

Authorities are working together to prevent any possible damage to the marine ecosystem and Gujarat’s coastline. The Coast Guard said it remains on alert and is closely monitoring maritime safety in the region.

“#ICG remains fully alert and committed to ensuring #MaritimeSafety and preserving the coastal ecosystem of #Gujarat,” the force said.