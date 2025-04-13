Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha

Unfortunately, the couple succumbed to their poisoning while undergoing treatment. The children, though stable, continue to receive care in the hospital.

In a tragic incident in Vadali town, Sabarkantha district, a couple and their three teenage children were rushed to the hospital after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in an apparent suicide attempt. The couple, identified as Vinu Sagar (42) and his wife, Kokilaben (40), died during treatment, while their three children, aged 19, 18, and 17, are currently under medical care.

The horrifying event unfolded on Saturday morning when all five family members began vomiting. Neighbors, noticing the emergency, immediately called an ambulance, and the family was transported to a private hospital. However, their condition worsened, and they were later referred to the civil hospital in Himmatnagar for further treatment.

Unfortunately, the couple succumbed to their poisoning while undergoing treatment. The children, though stable, continue to receive care in the hospital. The exact motive behind this drastic step remains unclear, and the authorities have registered a case of accidental death. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the family’s tragic decision.

The police have confirmed that the incident is being treated as an accidental death, and further inquiries will be made into the reason for the family’s apparent suicide attempt. Local authorities are working to understand the psychological and emotional factors that led to this devastating tragedy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident has shocked the local community, and many are left wondering about the pressures or challenges faced by the family. While the investigation continues, the focus remains on the wellbeing of the surviving children, who are receiving support and medical attention.

ALSO READ: 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Tried To Block Extradition, Claim Torture And Over 30 Diseases