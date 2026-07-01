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Home > India News > Gujarat HC on Hindu Marriage: Why Ceremonies Like Saptapadi Matter More Than Registration?

Gujarat HC on Hindu Marriage: Why Ceremonies Like Saptapadi Matter More Than Registration?

Why Ceremonies Like Saptapadi Matter More Than Registration, and How This Ruling Affects Couples, Live-In Relationships, Property Rights, and Maintenance Claims.

Can People Of The Same Gotra Marry In India? Here's The Real Answer
Can People Of The Same Gotra Marry In India? Here's The Real Answer

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 14:47 IST

The Gujarat High Court has ruled that a Hindu marriage cannot be legally valid solely on the basis of a marriage certificate. Instead, it must be performed with essential religious rites and ceremonies, including the seven sacred steps around the divine fire, commonly known as Saptapadi. According to the court’s ruling, a marriage registration under Section 8 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, serves merely as evidence that a marriage has taken place; it cannot create a valid marital status on its own if the foundation is missing.  

Why Ceremonies Like Saptapadi Matter More Than Registration?

Saptapadi is one of the most critical rituals in a traditional Hindu wedding. During this ceremony, the bride and groom jointly take seven steps around the sacred fire. In Hindu tradition, the marriage is considered legally and spiritually complete only after the final step is taken.  The court reinforced that under Hindu law, marriage is not a mere commercial contract, but a sacrament (samskara). Echoing principles laid down by the Supreme Court in Februray this year, the bench noted that a certificate issued by any registering authority without proof of actual rituals cannot establish marital status. The court stated that the performance of these customary ceremonies, despite regional variations, provides a wedding with its spiritual, social, and legal validity. It added that marriage is not merely an occasion for social events but a foundational event meant to build a family.  

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How This Ruling Affects Couples, Live-In Relationships, and Property Rights

The judgment brings critical clarity to what constitutes a valid union under the Hindu Marriage Act. It highlights that a wedding is not just a social celebration, but a legally bound institution that must strictly adhere to religious rituals.  However, the ruling does not amend the legal status of live-in relationships. Over the years, Indian courts have recognized the right of consenting adults to live together without marriage. Nevertheless, this judgment draws a clear boundary between a live-in arrangement and a valid marriage. While partners in live-in relationships receive certain special legal protections, they do not automatically inherit the full suite of rights and obligations that arise from a valid marriage.

Furthermore, this ruling has major implications for property rights. A legally recognized couple holds special statutory rights concerning succession, ancestral property inheritance, family pensions, and other claims. If a marriage is later found to be legally invalid because foundational ceremonies like Saptapadi were never performed, property or inheritance disputes can become incredibly complex. While courts assess the specific facts of each case, proving the legal solemnization of the marriage remains a pivotal factor in securing these rights.

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Gujarat HC on Hindu Marriage: Why Ceremonies Like Saptapadi Matter More Than Registration?
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Gujarat HC on Hindu Marriage: Why Ceremonies Like Saptapadi Matter More Than Registration?
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