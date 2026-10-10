Gujarat High Court Upholds Senior Civil Judge’s Dismissal Over Accommodation Row; What Did She Write To Chief Justice?

The Gujarat High Court has upheld the dismissal of a senior civil judge over allegations of serious misconduct, including seeking the transfer of a sitting High Court judge and threatening to spend the night on a pavement after being denied official accommodation. In its October 9 judgment, the High Court refused to interfere with the disciplinary action, observing that the judicial officer’s conduct amounted to indiscipline and insubordination. The case dates back to 2012, when the judge was transferred from Vadodara to Deesa.

Dispute Over Official Accommodation

Following her transfer in October 2012, the judge sought official accommodation in Deesa. However, she was informed that judicial quarters were unavailable and that she would have to arrange private accommodation herself. In response, she wrote to the principal district judge of Palanpur, seeking permission to spend the night on a pavement, travel daily from Palanpur to Deesa and claim travelling and daily allowances. She also requested that suitable private accommodation be arranged through the Collector. The High Court noted that judicial officers are entitled to House Rent Allowance (HRA) when official accommodation is unavailable, Bar and Bench reported.

Multiple Departmental Inquiries Initiated

The controversy led to the first departmental inquiry against the judge in 2013. The allegations included her conduct during a visit to Palanpur in November 2012, when she reportedly remained at the District Court premises late into the night and had to be persuaded by other judicial officers to return to Deesa. She was also accused of threatening to spend the night in her car outside the Deesa court complex. Two further departmental inquiries followed in 2013 and 2014 over letters she addressed to the then Chief Justice.

Letter Seeking Judge’s Transfer Draws Court’s Criticism

One of the letters sought a recommendation for the transfer of a sitting High Court judge. Another allegedly contained intemperate and undignified language directed at the Chief Justice. The High Court strongly criticised the request to transfer a sitting judge, holding that such conduct amounted to indiscipline and insubordination.

Court Rejects Challenge to Dismissal

The judicial officer challenged her dismissal before the Gujarat High Court. However, the court rejected her challenge, noting that she had repeatedly sought adjournments, declined to participate in the inquiries and failed to use opportunities to engage legal counsel and inspect the inquiry records. The court consequently refused to interfere with the disciplinary action against her.

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