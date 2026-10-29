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Home > India News > Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth will be observed across Gujarat on October 29, with women observing the traditional fast and awaiting the Moon to complete their rituals. Check the expected puja muhurat, fasting details and city-wise moonrise timings for Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara before planning evening celebrations.

Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 13:40 IST

Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth will be observed on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Women observing the traditional fast across Gujarat will wait for the Moon to appear before completing their evening prayers. In Ahmedabad, published Panchang calendars estimate moonrise at around 8:50 PM IST, while timings in Surat, Vadodara and other cities may differ.

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu observance during which many married women fast and pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The fast typically begins before sunrise and continues until the Moon is sighted at night. Evening prayers, the Karwa Chauth vrat katha and family customs are important parts of the observance.

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Although the festival falls on the same date across Gujarat, moonrise and puja timings can vary by location. Devotees should check a city-specific Panchang before planning their evening rituals.

Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Time In Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the Moon is expected to rise at approximately 8:50 PM IST on October 29, based on published Panchang estimates. Some calendars list the time at around 8:52 PM, so devotees should treat the figure as an estimate.

The predicted moonrise time may differ in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and other cities because it depends on geographical location. Weather conditions and the local horizon can also affect when the Moon becomes visible.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time In Surat And Vadodara

In Surat, the expected moonrise should be checked against a location-specific Panchang or astronomical forecast for October 29. The timing may differ slightly from Ahmedabad because the cities are at different geographical locations.

In Vadodara, devotees should likewise consult a city-specific forecast before planning the evening fast-breaking rituals. The same applies to Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, as Ahmedabad’s moonrise estimate should not be treated as a statewide timing.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

For Ahmedabad, published Panchang calendars place the evening Karwa Chauth puja period at approximately 6:03 PM to 7:20 PM. This is a calendar-based estimate, and the applicable timing may vary according to location and Panchang calculations.

Traditionally, the evening observance includes prayers, the vrat katha and rituals performed according to family customs. After sighting the Moon, devotees offer prayers and complete their fast. Practices may differ between households and communities.

Why City-Wise Moonrise Timings Matter

Gujarat’s cities do not share precisely the same moonrise time. Geographical differences affect the predicted time, while cloud cover, buildings and the surrounding horizon can influence when the Moon is first visible.

Those observing Karwa Chauth should check a reliable local Panchang or astronomical forecast for Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara or their own city. The timings mentioned above are published calendar estimates and should not be presented as government-certified moonrise or puja timings.

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Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
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Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

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Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Gujarat Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

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