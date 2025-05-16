Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Gujarat Leads The Nation In Solar Power, Contributes 34% Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme

According to data released by the state government’s agency, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), as of May 11, 2025, 3.36 lakh solar rooftop panels have been installed in Gujarat under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the highest number in the country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has once again demonstrated that a combination of policy determination, administrative efficiency, and public participation can transform any scheme into a national success.

According to a statement from the state government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has achieved its installation target of 3.05 lakh solar rooftop panels under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana for the financial year 2024-25 ahead of schedule.

“Owing to the scheme’s excellent implementation, Gujarat alone contributes 34 per cent of India’s total rooftop solar installations under this initiative. Notably, Rs 2,362 crore in subsidies have been disbursed by the Central Government to 3.03 lakh consumers in Gujarat under the scheme,” it said.

Among the top five states in terms of successful implementation, Gujarat holds the first position, followed by Maharashtra with 1.89 lakh rooftop solar installations, Uttar Pradesh with 1.22 lakh, Kerala with 95,000, and Rajasthan with 43,000 installations.

According to GUVNL data, under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijali Yojana, 3.36 lakh solar rooftop systems have been installed in Gujarat, generating over 1,232 megawatts of energy, which is equivalent to 1,834 million units of conventional electricity production.

If this energy had been generated through coal-based power plants, it would have required the consumption of approximately 1,284 metric tonnes of coal, it said, adding that this saving has also prevented the emission of 1,504 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijali Yojana was launched in February 2024 by Prime Minister Modi.

Under this scheme, citizens are provided with free electricity of up to 300 units, along with a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 for systems up to 3 kilowatts. Any homeowner with a roof is eligible for this scheme and the application process is simple and entirely online, and can be completed by visiting https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

The state government said that the unprecedented success of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijali Yojana in Gujarat has been driven not only by the administration’s visionary approach but also by the active participation of the aware public and local bodies.

The state government conducted extensive awareness campaigns across villages and cities, informing citizens about the benefits of the scheme and making the application process simple and accessible. This coordinated and dedicated effort has positioned Gujarat as a model for renewable energy in the country.

