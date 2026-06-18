Gujarat Man Lured Through Gay Dating App, Beaten, Stripped and Blackmailed for Rs 31,000 by 7 Men

A 44 year old man from Gujarat’s Surendranagar district, Gujarat, was reportedly lured in a shady manner via a gay dating app and then trapped by a seven-member gang. Police said the accused contacted him and asked him to come to an isolated house where he alleges he was assaulted and recorded nude videos. It is further alleged that he was extorted for Rs 31,000 by threatening to post the footage online. After the victim filed a complaint, police began an investigation and managed to arrest all seven accused involved in the case.

What Happened After a Gujarat Man Agreed to a Dating App Meet?

According to police, the 44 year old man met some people using the “Polo” dating app and then slowly became acquainted with them over chat online. After they gained his trust, they allegedly asked him to meet at an abandoned house close to Surendranagar Medical College.

When he showed up there, he reportedly saw seven men waiting for him. The accused reportedly surrounded him, assaulted him, then forced him to remove his clothes and also recorded his nunde photos and videos.

Police added that the gang later threatened to post the videos on social media and they allegedly extorted Rs 31,000 from him. They also warned him not to tell anybody about what happened.

How Did Police Track Down and Arrest All Seven Accused?

After the incident, the man was shaken and later approached the police and filed a complaint. Based on what he said, the police launched an investigation and they also relied on technical surveillance along with local intelligence to trace and then arrest all seven accused.

The arrested people have now been named as Sahil Chauhan, Shakti Bajipara, Bhargav Parmar, Sameer Kodia, Fardeen Shaikh, Sameer Dewan and Ankit Tyagi. Police told reporters that they recovered the full Rs 31,000 that was allegedly taken from the victim.

After investigating further, the police found that one of the accused, Shakti Bajipara had earlier been linked to a similar honeytrap case. Investigators now suspect the group might have been using social media and dating apps to target people and then lure them to schedule place and at the end blackmail them using compromising photos and videos.

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