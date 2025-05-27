Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
  Gujarat: PM Modi Slams 1947 Kashmir Policy, Blames Congress For Ignoring Sardar Patel's Advice

Gujarat: PM Modi Slams 1947 Kashmir Policy, Blames Congress For Ignoring Sardar Patel's Advice

Speaking in Gujarat, Modi said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's advice to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was ignored.

Gujarat: PM Modi Slams 1947 Kashmir Policy, Blames Congress For Ignoring Sardar Patel’s Advice

India Becomes World's 4th Largest Economy, Aims for 3rd Spot After Surpassing Japan; PM Modi Says Pressure Is On


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public address in Gujarat, strongly criticised past decisions related to Kashmir post-Partition, stating that the terrorism India faces today is a “distorted continuation” of what began in 1947. He also accused the then Congress-led government of ignoring the strategic advice of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“In 1947, when Mother India was partitioned into three parts, the very night saw the first terrorist attack on Kashmir. Those so-called mujahideen should have been thrown into the pit of death. This terrorism should have been decisively dealt with back then,” said the Prime Minister, recalling how a part of Kashmir was taken by Pakistan under the guise of tribal invaders.

Modi further cited the disagreement between India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Patel, and the Nehru-led Congress government, asserting that Patel wanted to reclaim PoK before halting the army offensive in 1947. “Had we followed Sardar Patel’s vision, the situation in Kashmir would have been different today,” Modi said.

Indus Waters Treaty

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the long-term impact of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, revealing that the agreement restricted India from desilting dams in Jammu and Kashmir. “You’ll be shocked to know that for 60 years, the bottom gates of these dams remained shut. Reservoirs that should hold 100% capacity are now at only 2% or 3%,” he said. Modi added, “I haven’t even done anything major yet, but Pakistan is already sweating. We’ve just opened small gates to clean the dams and there’s already flooding across the border.”

Switching focus to India’s economic ambitions, PM Modi emphasised the role of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as future engines of growth, as India aims to become the world’s third-largest economy. “Our urban local bodies must be transformed into growth centres. These cities can ignite a new chapter of development,” he said, stressing on the need to support local startups and integrate villages into the economic mainstream through value addition in agriculture.

“Startups in smaller towns, many led by women, are emerging as powerful growth agents. Civic bodies should encourage this trend to boost local economies and employment,” he noted.

