Gujarat Sees 43% Growth In Women-Led Dairy Cooperatives, Income Crosses ₹9,000 Cr

Over the past five years, Gujarat’s dairy cooperative movement has undergone a tremendous change, with women driving the transformation. The number of women-led dairy cooperative societies increased by 21% from 2020 (3,764) to the present (4,562) as stated in the state government’s release for International Cooperative Day (July 5).

Business is booming this change has seen annual revenues from these annual dairies jump by 43%, from ₹6,310 crore in 2020 to over ₹9,000 crore in 2025. Daily revenue for these women-led cooperatives is now estimated at ₹25 crore, up from ₹17 crore just five years ago.

Milk Procurement Rises 39%, Women’s Role Expands

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) has reported a 39% rise in daily milk procurement by women-led cooperatives from 41 lakh litres in 2020 to 57 lakh litres in 2025. These cooperatives now account for about 26% of Gujarat’s total milk collection.

Gujarat has around 36 lakh registered milk producer members today, of which nearly 12 lakh or 32% are women. Their participation is not only limited to production but extends deeply into governance and leadership roles.

More Women in Management and Leadership Roles

Women’s involvement in the decision-making processes of rural cooperative societies has also increased significantly. As per the state cooperative department, the number of women in management committees rose from 70,200 to 80,000 between 2020 and 2025, marking a 14% rise. In 2025, 25% of the 82 board directors across milk unions are women a notable shift from past trends.

Political Leaders Applaud the Growth

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Bhupendra Patel ‘s, Chief Minister of Gujarat, dignitaries commended this achievement. They see the cooperative model inspired by Prime Minister Modi as propelling women in the rural economy. They see the rise in cooperatives led by women as a victory not just for dairy – it also means better local governance, greater transparency, and more women running operations and supervision at the grass roots level.

With women now instrumental in both the economy and leadership of Gujarat’s dairy sector, the cooperative movement exists as a great example of empowerment rural empowerment at work.

