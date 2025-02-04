Gujarat has taken a decisive step toward implementing a Uniform Civil Code, mirroring Uttarakhand’s recent move. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has set up a five-member panel to draft the framework within 45 days.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a significant step toward implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. In a landmark decision, Patel announced the formation of a five-member committee tasked with drafting the UCC. The panel will be chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and is expected to submit its report within 45 days.

Gujarat Follows Uttarakhand’s Lead

Announcing the move, CM Patel stated, “The committee will submit its report to the state government in 45 days, based on which the government will take a decision.”

The development comes on the heels of Uttarakhand becoming the first Indian state to implement a UCC. The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, recently launched a dedicated portal and issued an official notification for the adoption of the civil code.

The UCC is designed to standardize personal laws across religious communities, covering aspects such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships. It aims to promote gender equality by ensuring equal property rights, safeguarding children’s rights, and imposing legal penalties for non-compliance.

Key Provisions of the Uniform Civil Code

The proposed Uniform Civil Code lays out clear legal provisions concerning marriage. According to the framework, individuals entering into marriage must be mentally sound, with the minimum age requirement set at 21 years for men and 18 years for women. Additionally, the law mandates that neither party should already be married. While religious ceremonies may still be performed, marriage registration will be compulsory for legal recognition.

The code also includes regulations governing testamentary succession, outlining procedures for the creation and cancellation of wills and codicils. Furthermore, marriages solemnized before March 26, 2010, or those conducted outside Gujarat, will be eligible for registration, provided they meet the stipulated legal requirements.

BJP’s Push for Uniform Civil Code

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has long advocated for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code across India. The objective is to establish a common legal structure for all religious communities in matters related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

The Gujarat government has been deliberating on the UCC for some time. In 2022, a panel was set up to assess its feasibility and necessity in the state. However, the scope of that committee was limited to studying the potential need for such legislation. The latest development marks a significant step forward in translating the idea into actionable policy.

Uttarakhand’s Precedent in UCC Implementation

Gujarat’s decision follows Uttarakhand’s historic move to implement a Uniform Civil Code, which took effect on January 27. The Uttarakhand UCC introduced several transformative provisions, making marriage and live-in relationship registrations mandatory. The legislation ensures equal property rights for sons and daughters, establishes uniform grounds for divorce, and recognizes the legitimacy of children born out of live-in relationships.

To streamline the process, the Uttarakhand government has also introduced an online portal for registering marriages, divorces, and inheritance-related matters.

