Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gujarat To Implement Uniform Civil Code: CM Bhupendra Patel Forms Five-Member Drafting Committee Headed By Ex SC Judge Ranjana Desai

Gujarat has taken a decisive step toward implementing a Uniform Civil Code, mirroring Uttarakhand’s recent move. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has set up a five-member panel to draft the framework within 45 days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Gujarat To Implement Uniform Civil Code: CM Bhupendra Patel Forms Five-Member Drafting Committee Headed By Ex SC Judge Ranjana Desai

Gujarat has taken a decisive step toward implementing a Uniform Civil Code, mirroring Uttarakhand’s recent move.


Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a significant step toward implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. In a landmark decision, Patel announced the formation of a five-member committee tasked with drafting the UCC. The panel will be chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and is expected to submit its report within 45 days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gujarat Follows Uttarakhand’s Lead

Announcing the move, CM Patel stated, “The committee will submit its report to the state government in 45 days, based on which the government will take a decision.”

The development comes on the heels of Uttarakhand becoming the first Indian state to implement a UCC. The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, recently launched a dedicated portal and issued an official notification for the adoption of the civil code.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The UCC is designed to standardize personal laws across religious communities, covering aspects such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships. It aims to promote gender equality by ensuring equal property rights, safeguarding children’s rights, and imposing legal penalties for non-compliance.

Key Provisions of the Uniform Civil Code

The proposed Uniform Civil Code lays out clear legal provisions concerning marriage. According to the framework, individuals entering into marriage must be mentally sound, with the minimum age requirement set at 21 years for men and 18 years for women. Additionally, the law mandates that neither party should already be married. While religious ceremonies may still be performed, marriage registration will be compulsory for legal recognition.

The code also includes regulations governing testamentary succession, outlining procedures for the creation and cancellation of wills and codicils. Furthermore, marriages solemnized before March 26, 2010, or those conducted outside Gujarat, will be eligible for registration, provided they meet the stipulated legal requirements.

BJP’s Push for Uniform Civil Code

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has long advocated for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code across India. The objective is to establish a common legal structure for all religious communities in matters related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

The Gujarat government has been deliberating on the UCC for some time. In 2022, a panel was set up to assess its feasibility and necessity in the state. However, the scope of that committee was limited to studying the potential need for such legislation. The latest development marks a significant step forward in translating the idea into actionable policy.

Uttarakhand’s Precedent in UCC Implementation

Gujarat’s decision follows Uttarakhand’s historic move to implement a Uniform Civil Code, which took effect on January 27. The Uttarakhand UCC introduced several transformative provisions, making marriage and live-in relationship registrations mandatory. The legislation ensures equal property rights for sons and daughters, establishes uniform grounds for divorce, and recognizes the legitimacy of children born out of live-in relationships.

To streamline the process, the Uttarakhand government has also introduced an online portal for registering marriages, divorces, and inheritance-related matters.

Also Read: PM Modi to Reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s Address Amid Opposition Protests

Filed under

Uniform Civil Code

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vivo, Xiamo, Realme Set For Big Smartphone Launches in February; Which One Should You Buy?

Vivo, Xiamo, Realme Set For Big Smartphone Launches in February; Which One Should You Buy?

Delhi Elections 2025: How Accurate Were The Exit Polls In Past Elections?

Delhi Elections 2025: How Accurate Were The Exit Polls In Past Elections?

Is The Centre Offering Manmohan Singh’s Memorial Next To Pranab Mukherjee’s?

Is The Centre Offering Manmohan Singh’s Memorial Next To Pranab Mukherjee’s?

Will Delhi Metro, Liquor Shop Be Opened On Delhi Election Day? Here’s A Full List

Will Delhi Metro, Liquor Shop Be Opened On Delhi Election Day? Here’s A Full List

‘Hum Aaapke Saath Hain’: Akhilesh Yadav Supports Congress On Caste Census

‘Hum Aaapke Saath Hain’: Akhilesh Yadav Supports Congress On Caste Census

Entertainment

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox