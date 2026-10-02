Gujarat UCC Bill: Check 10 Key Provisions On Hindu-Muslim Marriage, Divorce, Inheritance And Live-In Relationships After President Murmu’s Assent

Gujarat has moved towards a common set of personal laws after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the state’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC), making it the second state after Uttarakhand to secure approval for and implement a UCC. The law brings rules relating to marriage, divorce, inheritance and live-in relationships under one legal framework, irrespective of religious identity, subject to specified exemptions.

Here are 10 key provisions of the Gujarat UCC and what they mean for families and couples.

1. One Living Spouse At A Time

Under the UCC, a person cannot marry again while their existing spouse is alive. This makes monogamy a common requirement for marriages covered by the law.

2. Marriage Registration Made Mandatory

Couples will have to register their marriage within the prescribed period. Traditional ceremonies, including those followed by Hindu and Muslim families, can still be performed, but registration is required under the law.

3. Common Rules For Divorce

The UCC provides a common legal process for divorce. It also deals with issues such as maintenance and financial support during divorce proceedings.

4. No Mandatory Marriage To Someone Else Before Remarriage

A divorced person can remarry their former spouse without being required to marry another person in between. The law does not recognise such a requirement.

5. Sons And Daughters Get Equal Inheritance Rights

The succession provisions provide equal inheritance rights to sons and daughters among the applicable heirs, replacing different community-based rules with a common framework.

6. Spouse And Parents Recognised As Heirs

The law sets out a common order of succession and includes the surviving spouse, children and parents among the specified heirs.

7. Live-In Relationships Need Registration

Couples living together in a live-in relationship will have to submit a statement to the designated authority and register their relationship within the prescribed time.

8. Penalty For Failing To Register

The UCC provides penalties for failing to comply with live-in registration requirements, including a possible fine and imprisonment in specified circumstances.

9. Children From Live-In Relationships Get Legal Protection

Children born from registered live-in relationships are given legal recognition and rights relating to inheritance and maintenance. The law also provides a route for a woman to seek maintenance if she is deserted by her live-in partner.

10. Scheduled Tribes Exempt

Scheduled Tribes covered by the constitutional provisions and certain communities protected by customary practices are kept outside the UCC’s ambit. The Gujarat UCC therefore introduces common rules for several areas of personal law while retaining specific constitutional exemptions. Its practical impact will depend on how the provisions are implemented and interpreted by authorities and courts.

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