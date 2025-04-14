Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
Gujarat Waters Rocked By Rs 1,800 Crore Meth Bust In Daring Sea Operation

In February 2024, officials seized 3,300 kg of narcotics from an Iranian boat off the Gujarat coast in what became the country’s largest offshore drug bust.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard seized over 300 kg of suspected methamphetamine, valued at ₹1,800 crore, during a joint operation in the Arabian Sea near the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), officials confirmed on Monday. The operation took place on the intervening night of April 12 and 13, following intelligence inputs on suspicious maritime activity off the Gujarat coast. Smugglers, upon sighting an approaching patrol vessel, dumped the contraband into the sea and fled toward the IMBL, according to a Coast Guard press release.

Coordinated Effort Leads to Major Drug Bust

The Indian Coast Guard, acting on specific intelligence, launched a patrol to intercept the suspicious vessel. As the patrol approached, the suspects abandoned their cargo mid-sea and escaped. The recovered material, believed to be methamphetamine, has been handed over to the Gujarat ATS for further investigation.

Authorities believe the consignment originated from across the international border and was being transported via a fishing vessel, possibly with the intent of reaching the Gujarat coast.

Gujarat Coast Remains a Vulnerable Entry Point

Gujarat’s long and complex coastline continues to attract illegal trafficking activities. The state’s 1,640-km-long coastline, the longest among Indian states, includes several remote creeks and inlets, especially in the Kutch region, which are difficult to monitor continuously.

The state’s geographical proximity to the “Golden Crescent” — a region including Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan that accounts for over 80% of the world’s illicit opium production — further increases its susceptibility to drug smuggling attempts.

Recent Drug Seizures Highlight Ongoing Threat

In recent months, Indian agencies have conducted several significant interceptions. In February 2024, officials seized 3,300 kg of narcotics from an Iranian boat off the Gujarat coast in what became the country’s largest offshore drug bust. In November 2023, 700 kg of methamphetamine was recovered from another Iranian vessel. In April 2024, 173 kg of hashish, allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based syndicate, was seized from an Indian boat near Porbandar.

The Gujarat ATS and the Coast Guard continue to monitor the region and collaborate on joint operations to counter the ongoing threat posed by maritime drug trafficking networks.

