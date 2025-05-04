Gujarat’s Unsung Heroine Of 1971 War Seeks Action Against Pakistan

Among the steps being considered is suspending the Indus Water Treaty, as a message to Pakistan against its continued backing of cross-border terrorism.

Kanbai Shivji Hirani, one of the brave women who helped rebuild the Bhuj airstrip during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, has voiced her anguish over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Deeply disturbed by the April 22nd assault in Jammu and Kashmir, Hirani is calling on the government to take firm action against Pakistan.

A Moment of National Crisis and Courage

Reflecting on her wartime experience, Hirani recalled the destruction caused by Pakistani bombing.

“In 1971, when the war between India and Pakistan happened, I was 24 years old. At that time, Pakistan bombed the runway in Bhuj. They destroyed everything during a nighttime bombing raid. Then the question arose – what do we do now?”

Despite the destruction, she and hundreds of other women stepped forward to rebuild what was lost.

“So we came to Madhapur. The Collector came with us. On the first day, 30 women went. On the second day, even more went. By the third day, 322 women were working.”

She described the harsh working conditions and the constant threat of enemy aircraft.

“When Pakistani planes came, we hid. I had a green cloth because it helped us blend into the environment. It looked like part of nature. I had a lot of green cloth. I didn’t have 5 rupees, so I took 1 rupee from here and there to buy it.”

Their efforts were tireless and filled with danger.

“We left home at 7 AM and returned at 7 PM. We were told – ‘When the first siren goes off loudly, hide wherever possible, behind whatever environment you can find.’ Then, ‘When the second siren sounds, come out and get back to work.’ That’s how we worked. We risked our lives, but we had to save India.”

Victory Then, Anguish Now

Hirani said the triumph in 1971 was a moment of great pride for the nation.

“It was not possible to build the runway soon, but we made it possible by rebuilding it, as it was a matter of the country.”

“When we won the war, we were very happy. Today, what Pakistan has done (in Pahalgam) is very wrong.”

Her pride in the past now contrasts with her grief over the recent loss of lives.

Strong Measures Urged in Response to Terror

Hirani appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a tough stance.

“PM Modi should take action on this, stop the water and food supply to Pakistan. The only way they will understand things is to stop it,” she said.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam, killing 26 people—many of them tourists. The attack has been widely condemned across the political spectrum.

The central government has pledged to respond decisively, stating that those responsible—both attackers and masterminds—will face serious consequences.

It has granted the armed forces full freedom to determine the nature, timing, and scale of the response.

An all-party meeting was held following the attack, during which opposition leaders extended full support to the government’s actions.

The government also revealed that the incident had cross-border dimensions, noting that it occurred amid peaceful elections and growing economic activity in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With Inputs From ANI)

