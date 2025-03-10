Gulmarg Fashion Show Sparks Controversy After Semi-Nude Men, Women In Skimpy Clothes Walk During Ramadan, Omar Abdullah Calls It Obscene

In response to the controversy, Omar Abdullah assured the Assembly that his government had already launched a probe. He emphasized that the event was a private gathering held at a hotel and was not authorized by the government.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos on Monday following the controversy over a fashion show held in Gulmarg while the holy month of Ramzan was underway.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with several political figures, condemned the event, calling it “obscene” and offensive to religious sentiments.

As the Assembly session began, members of the ruling National Conference (NC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Independent legislators demanded an inquiry into how the event was allowed to take place during Ramzan fasting hours.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The opposition BJP, however, dismissed these concerns, arguing that diverse perspectives should be accommodated.

🔥 Gulmarg Fashion Show Sparks Controversy 🔥 Local clerics, mullas and Politicians of Kashmir, J&K object to such bold fashion show during Ramadan CM Omar Abdullah has ordered a report. What’s your view ? pic.twitter.com/Zt5U01Snvi — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 10, 2025

CM Omar Abdullah Clarifies Government Stance

In response to the controversy, Omar Abdullah assured the Assembly that his government had already launched a probe. He emphasized that the event was a private gathering held at a hotel and was not authorized by the government.

“The show in Gulmarg was deeply insensitive and should not have happened at any time of the year. However, the government had no role in organizing it, nor did the organizers seek our permission,” he stated.

BJP Criticizes the Backlash

The BJP opposed the widespread criticism, with MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania arguing that the outrage was unjustified.

He accused political parties and religious leaders of fueling conservatism in Kashmir, urging society to embrace diverse viewpoints. His remarks triggered heated arguments in the Assembly, leading to a 25-minute verbal altercation between NC, PDP, and BJP members.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather repeatedly requested legislators to maintain order, stating that discussions on the event should be postponed until after the Question Hour. He also reminded members that since an official inquiry had already been ordered, the matter should not be debated further in the House.

The event in question was organized by Shivan & Narresh, a designer label known for its resort and beachwear. The show, held on March 7, was meant to celebrate the brand’s 15th anniversary, showcasing its skiwear collection.

However, once videos and images of the event surfaced online, a massive backlash erupted on social media, with critics condemning its timing.

Leaders Call the Event “Insensitive” and “Avoidable”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused the organizers of disregarding local cultural sensitivities, especially during Ramzan. Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also denounced the event, calling it “outrageous” and stating that “obscenity” in the name of promoting tourism is unacceptable.

Despite describing himself as a liberal thinker, People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone also criticized the fashion show, stating that it was “an eminently avoidable event.”

As the investigation unfolds, the debate surrounding the Gulmarg fashion show continues to divide opinions. While some emphasize the need for cultural sensitivity, others argue for the acceptance of diverse expressions in modern society. The political storm surrounding the event is likely to persist as the inquiry progresses.

ALSO READ: Social Media Users Face Disruptions As X Goes Down Globally, Will Elon Musk React?