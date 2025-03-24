Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
Gunda Raaj In Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Condemns Attack On Kunal Kamra’s Studio, Says ‘He Also Criticized Us’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has strongly criticized the vandalism of comedian Kunal Kamra’s studio, labeling the act as "goondaism." He

Gunda Raaj In Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Condemns Attack On Kunal Kamra’s Studio, Says ‘He Also Criticized Us’


Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has strongly criticized the vandalism of comedian Kunal Kamra’s studio, labeling the act as “goondaism.” He asserted that Maharashtra is witnessing a state of lawlessness under the current government.

Speaking on the incident, Raut said, “I have known Kunal Kamra not just now, but since the time he has commented on us. He has often criticized us in a similar manner. I believe this is a part of freedom of expression. If the criticism is not personal, it should be accepted. If someone criticizes you politically, you must accept it, as this is the beauty of democracy.”

Expressing his concern over the attack on Kamra’s studio, he further stated, “His studio was ransacked, his office was destroyed—this is pure goondaism. Four days ago, I told Amit Shah in Parliament that while you have turned the country into a police state, Maharashtra is under mafia rule. The Mumbai Police Commissioner should be transferred. How do such incidents happen under his watch?”

He also took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s recent remarks regarding the Nagpur violence, stating, “The Chief Minister said that he will not spare those responsible for the riots and that the rioters will have to compensate for the damages. But who will compensate for the damage done to Kunal Kamra’s studio?”

Taking a direct swipe at the state’s administration, Raut concluded, “Maharashtra has been given a very weak Home Minister.”

His remarks have added to the ongoing political debate over law and order in the state, with opposition parties questioning the ruling dispensation’s handling of dissent and free speech.

