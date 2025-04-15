Gunfight Breaks Out in J&K’s Poonch; One Soldier Injured During Ongoing Operation

A soldier was hurt during a gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday night, after troops spotted suspicious activity in the Lasana area of Surankote.

A soldier was hurt during a gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday night.

A soldier was hurt during a gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday night, after troops spotted suspicious activity in the Lasana area of Surankote.

The Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were working together in a joint mission called “Operation Lasana”, which kicked off after they noticed movement in the area that didn’t seem right.

Army confirms exchange of fire

Soon after launching the operation, troops came in contact with the terrorists and a gunfight broke out. The Army confirmed the encounter in a post shared on social media Tuesday morning.

“Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Jammu & Kashmir Police at Lasana, Surankote last night,” the Army said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sources said that one soldier was injured during the exchange. His condition hasn’t been officially shared yet.

Extra troops sent in, search still on

After the firing started, more troops were rushed to the area to help out and make sure the terrorists don’t get away. Security forces have now surrounded the region and are carrying out searches in nearby homes and forest patches to track down the attackers.

As of now, the operation is still ongoing. There’s no word yet on how many terrorists were involved or whether any have been caught or killed.

Region sees more militant movement lately

The Lasana area is close to the Line of Control (LoC), which often sees militant movement from across the border. Lately, the region has seen a rise in such incidents, and forces have been keeping a closer eye on areas like Poonch and Rajouri.

This latest gunfight is another reminder of how tense things remain in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, even as security forces work round the clock to stop infiltration and keep the area safe.