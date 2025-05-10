Gunfire at Nagrota Military Station After Suspicious Movement Spotted; Search Ops Underway

A tense situation unfolded at Nagrota Military Station late last night after an alert sentry noticed suspicious movement near the perimeter of the high-security zone.

A tense situation unfolded at Nagrota Military Station late last night after an alert sentry noticed suspicious movement near the perimeter of the high-security zone.

Sentry Spots Intruder, Opens Fire

According to defence sources, the sentry on duty immediately challenged the unidentified individual, prompting a brief exchange of gunfire. In the process, the sentry sustained a minor injury, but is reported to be in stable condition.

Search Operations Launched

Following the gunfire, a full-scale search operation has been launched in and around the Nagrota area to track down the suspected intruder or intruders. Military and local security teams are jointly combing the perimeter and nearby terrain.

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity or motive of the suspect, but given recent security alerts and increased drone sightings across northern India, the incident has raised concerns.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The situation is under control, and no further injuries or breaches have been reported so far. Authorities have assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to secure the area.