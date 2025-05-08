Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns

In response to the ongoing tense situation along the northern border, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur has announced a district-wide blackout, effective from tonight. The blackout will be enforced daily from 9 PM to 5 AM and will remain in place until further orders are issued.

In view of the current situation, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur has ordered a district-wide blackout from 9 PM to 5 AM starting tonight, until further notice. Hospitals and the central jail are exempt but must ensure windows and doors remain closed. pic.twitter.com/69yKvnr685 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 8, 2025

The directive comes as a preventive security measure and applies to all residential, commercial, and public spaces across the district. Notably, hospitals and the central jail have been exempted from the blackout; however, these institutions have been instructed to keep all windows and doors strictly closed during the hours of restriction.

Authorities have urged residents to cooperate fully and limit unnecessary movement during blackout hours. Local police and administrative officials will oversee the implementation of the order and take action in case of violations.

