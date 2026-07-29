Guru Purnima 2026 on July 29: Are Schools, Colleges, Banks and Offices Open or Closed Today?

Guru Purnima is an important religious as well as cultural festival in India, is being observed on July 29, 2026. Today plenty of students and parents are unsure if schools will stay open or closed. Guru Purnima isn’t treated as a nationwide public holiday, so there isn’t any one central government rule that tells all schools to shut down together. Whether the schools run normally or remain shut depends a lot on what the state governments decide, what the education departments say, and also what each school management finally chooses.

Schools, Colleges Open or Close Today on Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is usually celebrated in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. But, still no proper official announcement has come out yet, about a holiday for schools and colleges.

So, some schools might declare a holiday, and some others may stay open, then they do special arrangements like Guru Vandana and other cultural programmes to mark the occasion.

Since holiday decisions vary from state to state and school to school, students and parents should avoid relying on social media posts or viral messages. A better idea is to check the official notice that comes from your school or your state education department before you plan anything.

Banks Open or Close Today on 29 July 2026

According to the official holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Guru Purnima is not a bank holiday. Major public and private banks including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank, will continue their operations according to their operating hours.

Meanwhile, online banking including UPI, PhonePe, Paytm, and others, is going to remain operational.

Also Read: Happy Guru Purnima 2026 Wishes: Top 50+ Quotes, Messages, Image to Share on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook