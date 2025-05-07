Gurudwara in Poonch Damaged by Cross-Border Shelling; Civilians Killed Across District

Tensions continue to rise along the Line of Control (LoC) as cross-border shelling from Pakistan has once again hit civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. In one such incident, a corner of the Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha was struck, causing visible damage to the building.

Tensions continue to rise along the Line of Control (LoC) as cross-border shelling from Pakistan has once again hit civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. In one such incident, a corner of the Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha was struck, causing visible damage to the building. At least 12 people have lost their lives in separate incidents of shelling in the region, according to local authorities.

Gurudwara Structure Hit, Windows Shattered

The shelling incident at the religious site was confirmed by Narinder Singh, President of the District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee. He said the explosion damaged a section of the Gurudwara, breaking several windows and affecting part of its structure.

“Pakistan shell hit one corner of Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, causing damage to one door and shattering a few glasses,” Singh said.

Fortunately, no worshippers were injured in this particular incident, but the damage to a place of faith has added to the fear and anxiety spreading through the community.

Civilian Death Toll Reaches 12 in Poonch

Narinder Singh also reported a growing civilian death toll due to ongoing firing from across the border. “12 people have lost their lives due to cross-border shellings, in different areas of the Poonch district,” he said.

These casualties include residents from various villages along the LoC, where homes have been hit directly by mortar shells and gunfire. Some victims died on the spot, while others succumbed to injuries at nearby hospitals.