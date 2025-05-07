Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Gurudwara in Poonch Damaged by Cross-Border Shelling; Civilians Killed Across District

Gurudwara in Poonch Damaged by Cross-Border Shelling; Civilians Killed Across District

Tensions continue to rise along the Line of Control (LoC) as cross-border shelling from Pakistan has once again hit civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. In one such incident, a corner of the Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha was struck, causing visible damage to the building.

Gurudwara in Poonch Damaged by Cross-Border Shelling; Civilians Killed Across District

The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially canceled all leaves granted to government employees, including those already on leave.


Tensions continue to rise along the Line of Control (LoC) as cross-border shelling from Pakistan has once again hit civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. In one such incident, a corner of the Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha was struck, causing visible damage to the building. At least 12 people have lost their lives in separate incidents of shelling in the region, according to local authorities.

Gurudwara Structure Hit, Windows Shattered

The shelling incident at the religious site was confirmed by Narinder Singh, President of the District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee. He said the explosion damaged a section of the Gurudwara, breaking several windows and affecting part of its structure.

“Pakistan shell hit one corner of Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, causing damage to one door and shattering a few glasses,” Singh said.

Fortunately, no worshippers were injured in this particular incident, but the damage to a place of faith has added to the fear and anxiety spreading through the community.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Civilian Death Toll Reaches 12 in Poonch

Narinder Singh also reported a growing civilian death toll due to ongoing firing from across the border. “12 people have lost their lives due to cross-border shellings, in different areas of the Poonch district,” he said.

These casualties include residents from various villages along the LoC, where homes have been hit directly by mortar shells and gunfire. Some victims died on the spot, while others succumbed to injuries at nearby hospitals.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Gurudwara Poonch

Chief Minister A Revanth

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Review Situation After Operation Sindoor
Flight operations across

Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds
Pakistan Prime Minister S

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is scheduled To address The Nation At 10 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir gov

No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions
France condemned the terr

France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation
newsx

Patiala Horror: 6 School Children, Cab Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Tipper Truck
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Review Situation After Operation Sindoor

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Review Situation After Operation Sindoor

Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds

Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is scheduled To address The Nation At 10 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is scheduled To address The Nation At 10 PM IST

No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions

No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions

France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation

France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation

Entertainment

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media