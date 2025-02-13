‘Gurudwaras, Temples Next’: Opposition Slam Government Over Waqf Bill Report; Accuses It Of Land Takeover

he Indian Parliament witnessed heated debates on Thursday as Opposition MPs fiercely criticized the government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The controversy erupted when the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

The Indian Parliament witnessed heated debates on Thursday as Opposition MPs fiercely criticized the government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The controversy erupted when the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha. Several Opposition leaders expressed concerns that the Bill could pave the way for a broader takeover of religious properties in the future.

Members of various political parties alleged that the government’s move to amend the Waqf Act could set a precedent for seizing lands belonging to different religious institutions. Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain, who was part of the JPC, voiced his apprehensions, stating, “Today it is Waqf, tomorrow it will be about gurdwara land, then temples. They (the government) want to snatch the land and give it to their friend.”

Concerns Over Impact on Religious Institutions

The concerns raised by Opposition leaders were not limited to the Muslim community alone. Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque, another JPC member, emphasized that the Bill’s passage into law could have widespread implications for millions of Indians. He asserted, “We will continue to oppose.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh criticized the Bill as an attempt to seize properties belonging to the Muslim community. He warned that the move could set a dangerous precedent. “This is the beginning of capturing the land of mosques and dargahs, history will not forgive us. The Modi government wants to give all property to Adani and some capitalists,” Singh said, making a direct attack on the ruling party’s alleged ties with business conglomerates.

Government Defends JPC Report, Rejects Allegations

In response to the Opposition’s sharp criticism, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the JPC’s findings and dismissed allegations that dissent notes from Opposition MPs were deliberately removed from the report. Addressing the press, Rijiju asserted that the committee had followed all procedural rules while preparing its report.

“Some opposition MPs raised objections and said their dissent notes had been taken out. The report, along with the annexure, has been tabled. In the dissent note, if aspersions are cast on the committee, which the chairman feels is not right, the chairman has the power to remove those portions. It is written in the rules,” the BJP leader explained.

Dismissing claims that opposition voices were suppressed, Rijiju added, “It is wrong to say the dissent notes are not included in the report.” He also commended the JPC for its efforts, calling its work “commendable.”

A Contentious Road Ahead

With the Opposition vowing to continue its resistance against the Bill, the debate is expected to intensify in the coming days. Political analysts predict that the issue could lead to further confrontations in Parliament, as opposition parties seek to rally public support against what they see as a potential encroachment on religious freedoms and property rights.

As the controversy unfolds, the government will have to navigate strong opposition from multiple political factions while justifying the Bill’s intent. The next steps in the legislative process will determine whether the concerns raised by opposition leaders will be addressed or if the ruling party will push ahead with its proposed amendments despite widespread criticism.

