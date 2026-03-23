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Home > India News > Gurugram Cab Strike Today: Why Drivers Are on Strike on March 23? Where Are Services Affected, Routes to Avoid, Last Date- Key Details Inside

Gurugram Cab Strike Today: Why Drivers Are on Strike on March 23? Where Are Services Affected, Routes to Avoid, Last Date- Key Details Inside

Gurugram Cab Strike Today: A section of app-based cab drivers in Gurugram went on strike on March 23, demanding mandatory KYC verification for passengers.

Gurugram Cab Strike Today
Gurugram Cab Strike Today

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 23, 2026 10:34:11 IST

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Gurugram Cab Strike Today: Why Drivers Are on Strike on March 23? Where Are Services Affected, Routes to Avoid, Last Date- Key Details Inside

Gurugram Cab Strike Today: A section of app-based cab drivers in Gurugram went on strike on March 23, demanding mandatory KYC verification for passengers. The drivers assembled outside Sector 46 on Saturday, raising concerns over incidents of assault and threats that have left them feeling vulnerable.

They stated that the protest is focused on addressing safety issues caused by fake or unverified riders who allegedly misuse services or pose risks during trips. 

Why Cab Drivers in Gurugram Are on Strike Today?

The drivers have called for mandatory customer KYC to curb rising incidents of attacks on cab operators. One of the drivers, Preet Kumar, stressed that aggregators must implement this system, pointing out that while drivers are required to complete strict KYC procedures, passengers face no such obligation. “What about our safety? We also need protection from fake passengers,” he said. 

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Gurgaon Cab Strike: Safety Concerns 

Gurugram strike escalated following the January 2026 killing of a 25-year-old cab driver, Suraj Singh, in Gurugram’s Sector 37C. He was allegedly strangled by passengers, an incident that sparked fear and outrage among drivers and led to renewed demands for stronger safety measures. 

Gurugram Cab Strike: Cab Fare Issue 

Drivers are also grappling with falling incomes and increasing costs, including fuel and vehicle maintenance. They are now demanding a fixed minimum base fare under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025 to secure more stable earnings.

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Gurugram Cab Strike Today: Why Drivers Are on Strike on March 23? Where Are Services Affected, Routes to Avoid, Last Date- Key Details Inside

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Gurugram Cab Strike Today: Why Drivers Are on Strike on March 23? Where Are Services Affected, Routes to Avoid, Last Date- Key Details Inside
Gurugram Cab Strike Today: Why Drivers Are on Strike on March 23? Where Are Services Affected, Routes to Avoid, Last Date- Key Details Inside
Gurugram Cab Strike Today: Why Drivers Are on Strike on March 23? Where Are Services Affected, Routes to Avoid, Last Date- Key Details Inside
Gurugram Cab Strike Today: Why Drivers Are on Strike on March 23? Where Are Services Affected, Routes to Avoid, Last Date- Key Details Inside

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