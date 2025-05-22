Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • Gurugram Doctors Remove 8,125 Gallstones From 70-Year-Old Man In Rare Surgery

Gurugram Doctors Remove 8,125 Gallstones From 70-Year-Old Man In Rare Surgery

In a rare surgery, doctors at FMRI Gurugram removed 8,125 gallstones from a 70-year-old man—India's third-highest case. The patient recovered in two days.

Gurugram Doctors Remove 8,125 Gallstones From 70-Year-Old Man In Rare Surgery


Doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) in Gurugram successfully removed 8,125 gallstones from the abdomen of a 70-year-old man a case believed to be India’s third-highest gallstone extraction on record.

The elderly patient, a resident of Gurugram, had been suffering from abdominal pain, fever, appetite loss, and fatigue for over four years, but avoided seeking medical help. When his symptoms worsened, his family admitted him to FMRI, where a thorough examination was conducted.

Critical Diagnosis: Acute Cholecystitis with Gangrene

A detailed ultrasound revealed a densely packed gallbladder, indicating acute cholecystitis, a serious infection with complications such as gangrene, pus, and chronic inflammation.

Dr. Amit Javed, Senior Director of Gastrointestinal Oncology at FMRI, led the team that performed the surgery. “What made this case unique was the massive number of stones and the severity of the gallbladder infection,” he said in a statement to News18.

Surgical Precision: 1 Hour for Surgery, 5 Hours to Count Stones

The medical team conducted a minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery—a routine procedure under normal circumstances. In this rare instance, the challenge lay in avoiding rupture of the gallbladder, which could have spilled thousands of stones into the abdominal cavity.

While the surgery was wrapped up in just one hour, it took nearly six hours for the team to manually count and document all 8,125 gallstones, a task that required meticulous care and patience.

Patient Recovery and Medical History

The patient was discharged in stable condition within two days of the procedure. According to Dr. Javed, the high number of stones might be linked to obesity, diabetes, or undiagnosed long-standing gallbladder disease, although the exact cause remains unclear.

Historic Cases in India: A Record-Breaking Trend

This case now ranks third in India for the highest number of gallstones removed from a patient. In 2015, Kolkata doctors removed 11,950 stones from a 51-year-old woman, a feat recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. In 2016, doctors at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital extracted 11,816 stones from a 46-year-old man.

Expert Insight: Prevention and Early Diagnosis Matter

Dr. Javed emphasized the importance of early medical intervention. “Delaying care for gallbladder-related symptoms can lead to complex, life-threatening complications. A healthy diet and weight management are key preventive steps,” he advised.

Gallstones, typically formed from cholesterol, can develop silently and grow in number before symptoms appear. Regular check-ups and early diagnosis remain crucial to avoid extreme surgical cases like this.

