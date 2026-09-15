‘Don’t Think Gurugram Is Safe For Women’: New Rider’s-Eye Video Shows Shows Car Hitting Woman Biker From Behind

A new video from the Gurugram hit-and-run case has surfaced, showing a different angle of the moment a white sedan struck a woman’s Aprilia RS 457 sports bike on Golf Course Road. The footage, shared on Instagram by a biker who was riding behind her, captures the car moving towards her motorcycle before the impact throws her off the bike. The woman can be seen falling and skidding along the road. Her family and the woman have said that the car had been following her. The alleged driver has been identified as Kalyan Bainsla.

Gurugram crash video captures moment woman is thrown off bike

The latest recording gives a rider’s-eye view of the collision from behind the woman. It is different from the camera mounted on her Aprilia RS 457, which recorded the incident from her own motorcycle.

The acquaintance who shared the footage uses the Instagram username youknowabhishek_. He alleged that the car driver deliberately hit the woman. In his caption, he wrote: “I don’t think Gurgaon (Gurugram) is safe for girls anymore, The guy hit her Intentionally as you guys can see in this clip, He asked her to Stop but she didn’t For her safety, So he hit and run her so badly,”

The woman, who posts motorcycle content under the username rebelwheels_sia_, was riding with a group of bikers when the incident took place.

What happened before the Gurugram road collision

As per NDTV, youknowabhishek_ said he was on the road when the woman passed him. He noticed a car following her closely and decided to move between the sedan and her bike. “I was on the road at that time, and Sia had just crossed me, and I saw that a car was chasing her on the road. And I felt… I mean, a bit strange and odd that a car is chasing her like that, following her. He was tailgating the bike very closely,” he told NDTV.

He initially wondered if the driver was a follower or someone trying to speak to her. But he then moved closer to the car. According to his account, the driver lowered his window and gestured towards the woman. She responded with a hand gesture that, he said, indicated the driver should stay away.

When he moved closer, the driver lowered his window on his side too and made a gesture which appeared to mean that Sia should stop. “When he rolled down his window, there were… there were three guys in the car. Three people were inside the car, and they were drunk. And the car windows were jet black at that time,” he claimed.

Gurugram witness describes chase after the alleged hit-and-run

The group later reached the area near Central Plaza, where the road changed and the vehicles approached an intersection. The acquaintance alleged that the car accelerated after the turn. He said another vehicle came in front of his motorcycle, forcing him to slow down. At that point, Sia was moving towards the side of the road to let the car pass. He alleged that the sedan then struck her motorcycle.

“He, from the right to the left, where Sia was. Sia was moving to the side so that the car could pass ahead of her — he hit her, and started to flee,” he told NDTV. He said he panicked after seeing the crash but knew his camera was recording. Since people had already gathered near Sia, he decided to chase the car to capture the driver’s face.

“I saw the situation and panicked, like ‘what should I do, what should I not do?’ But I knew my camera was on, so I started chasing the car driver, because people had already gathered near Sia.”

How the viral driver photo was captured in Gurugram

The biker said he eventually reached a red light where other riders were present. He expected the car to stop there and tried to alert the people around him. “I knew that he would stop at the red light, there would be someone at the red light, something would happen that he would have to stop. I tried to scream and tell other riders, ‘Stop him!’ But the situation was so random, no one understood what was happening quickly,” he said.

He then moved close to the sedan. The driver rolled down his window, allowing the acquaintance to capture his photograph. “I went near the car, fortunately, he rolled down his window and his photo got captured in my camera.”

He said that photograph was the same image that later went viral on social media. According to NDTV, he continued recording because he wanted to document the driver’s identity after the collision.

Also Read: Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking