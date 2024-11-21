Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Gurugram Goods Train Derails, Disrupting Rail Traffic For Two Hours

Two goods train wagons derailed near Gurugram, causing a two-hour disruption. No casualties were reported, and services were restored by 10 pm

Gurugram Goods Train Derails, Disrupting Rail Traffic For Two Hours

In a disruption that left passengers stranded, the Gurugram-Rewari train track remained blocked for nearly two hours on Wednesday night after a goods train derailed near Delhi Bijwasan. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, but the railway network suffered significant delays as a result. The derailment caused considerable inconvenience to passengers, with several trains halted at the outer signal, some waiting for over two hours before being able to resume their journeys.

The incident occurred when a goods train, en route from Delhi to the Maruti factory yard in Gurugram, entered the border area of Gurugram just as it passed the Delhi Bijwasan station. In a turn of events, two wagons of the train derailed, blocking not only the tracks but also Platform 1, which prevented other trains from operating smoothly. With the train partially stuck on the platform and the wagons out of place, the situation caused a ripple effect on the railway schedule, leaving commuters unable to board or disembark their trains on time.

Emergency teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were quickly dispatched to the site to assess the situation and begin clearing the wreckage. Their coordinated efforts, along with the use of cranes, helped lift the two derailed wagons back onto the track after two hours of intensive work. By 10 pm, train movement was successfully restored, and the disruption was officially cleared.

MUST READ: Rajnath Singh Pushes For De-escalation In Border Talks With China

While the swift action by the railway administration minimized the risk of further delays, the disruption caused significant inconvenience for passengers. Over five trains were affected by the stoppage, leading to long waiting times, with some people reaching their destinations much later than expected. The situation raised concerns about the need for improved safety measures to prevent such delays in the future, especially given the heavy volume of passenger traffic on the Gurugram-Rewari track.

Commuters traveling along this route expressed frustration over the extended delays, particularly as the incident took place late at night when many passengers were hoping to return home after a long day of work. Despite the inconveniences, however, passengers were thankful that the incident did not result in any casualties, which could have made the situation much worse.

While train services resumed after 10 pm, it serves as a reminder of the vulnerability of railway operations and the potential disruptions that can occur when tracks are blocked. Railway authorities have assured the public that they will continue to work on improving infrastructure and safety measures to minimize such disruptions in the future.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Exit Polls: Rebels and Independents Poised to Shape Government Formation

