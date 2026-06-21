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Home > India News > Gurugram Road Rage: Two Students Arrested After Driver Assault And Car Vandalism Near Rajiv Chowk Hours After Video Goes Viral

Gurugram Road Rage: Two Students Arrested After Driver Assault And Car Vandalism Near Rajiv Chowk Hours After Video Goes Viral

Gurugram Road Rage: Two college students were arrested in Gurugram after assaulting a car driver and vandalising his vehicle following a road rage incident near Rajiv Chowk.

(Image: ANI via X)
(Image: ANI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 12:50 IST

Gurugram Road Rage: In Gurugram, a minor disagreement escalated into road rage, leading to the arrest of two college students. The accused, identified as 22-year-old BBA students Paras and Parth, were taken into custody shortly after videos of the incident surfaced on social media. Police also seized the Scorpio SUV allegedly used during the confrontation. Authorities said the incident occurred on the stretch between Sohna Road and Rajiv Chowk, where a minor disagreement over giving way on the road reportedly escalated into a serious altercation. 

What Happened Here?

According to media reports, police also took custody of the Scorpio SUV that was involved in the confrontation, and it all started when they were trying to overtake a vehicle on Sohna Road and Rajiv Chowk. There, they reportedly had a small dispute about who should go first, then it turned into a scuffle, with fists. As per police and the complaint, the accused were traveling in the Scorpio SUV when they got into an argument with the driver of a vehicle which was an MG Windsor.



What Did The Students Do?

The argument reportedly escalated, and then the two men pulled the car over and threw sticks at the glass breaking them. In the incident, the driver was also physically assaulted, he alleged, and suffered injuries. A video taken by the victim inside the vehicle later made it rounds on the web, in which the victim asks for assistance from fellow witnesses and accuses the two men of assaulting him. In another video, he alleges his car was vandalised and that he was beaten during the road rage incident and left injured.

Video Goes Viral Of The Assault

The videos went viral on social media, leading to the police’s quick response, they said. Identifying the accused from Sector 48, Fazilpur, Gurugram, investigators caught the accused in few hours. The investigation is being conducted with the help of the seized Scorpio SUV. The two persons are under questioning and the case is being further investigated, officials said. The accident has raised new questions about the danger of aggressive driving and road rage in urban settings, and authorities are once again warning drivers of the danger of getting angry and turning incidents into criminal behavior.

Also Read: Delhi Parking Dispute Turns Tragic: Woman Killed, Husband Injured During Confrontation

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Gurugram Road Rage: Two Students Arrested After Driver Assault And Car Vandalism Near Rajiv Chowk Hours After Video Goes Viral
Tags: Gurugram crime newsgurugram newsGurugram road ragegurugram road rage caserajiv chowk gurugramroad rage viral videosohna road incident

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Gurugram Road Rage: Two Students Arrested After Driver Assault And Car Vandalism Near Rajiv Chowk Hours After Video Goes Viral
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Gurugram Road Rage: Two Students Arrested After Driver Assault And Car Vandalism Near Rajiv Chowk Hours After Video Goes Viral
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