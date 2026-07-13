Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend to Death Three Days After Moving In Together, Jumps Before Train Hours Later

A software engineer was alleged to have stabbed his girlfriend to death inside her rented flat in Gurugram, only three days after the two moved in together. Police said the 25-year-old techie later died by suicide after jumping in front of a train. The whole incident became highlighted when the woman’s worried family reached out to police because she kept not answering their calls, again and again. Everyone in Gurugram is shaken now as investigators try to figure out what might have pushed this suspected murder-suicide to happen.

Woman Found Dead in Gurugram Flat

The victim, identified as Ishara Ayubi, was from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. She was living in a rented flat in Gurugram’s Sector 55.

Her family became worried after she repeatedly failed to answer their calls. After so many unanswered calls, they contacted the Sector 56 police. When officers reached her flat the door was locked, so they tried to break open the door. And what they saw shocked everyone: Ishara was found dead and lying in a pool of blood.

According to the initial investigation, she was stabbed multiple times with a knife. A forensic team later arrived at the flat and collected evidence from the scene.

Techie Found Dead on Railway Tracks

During the investigation, police found that Ishara’s friend, a 25-year-old software engineer, Shresth Malik from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh had visited her flat.

Police started looking for him and then got information about a man found dead on the railway tracks near Garhi railway station, which turned the whole case in a different direction. A mobile phone was also found from the scene which helped police to trace the deceased to Malik. Then police linked both crime incidents and tried to understand what actually happened.

Police suspect Malik died by suicide after allegedly killing Ishara.

Police Probe Motive Behind Gurugram Murder

Police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination and informed their families. Initial investigation revealed that Ishara had moved in with Malik just three days before the incident.

Police said they are investigating what their relationship was and what may have led to the incident. Investigators are also checking their mobile phones, call records, chats and other technical evidence for clues to solve the case.

An FIR has been registered on murder charges and further investigation is underway.

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