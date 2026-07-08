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Home > India News > Gurugram Weather Today: Police Advise WFH After Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging; Check What’s Open, What’s Closed

Gurugram Weather Today: Police Advise WFH After Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging; Check What’s Open, What’s Closed

Heavy monsoon rain has disrupted normal life in Gurugram, causing severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams, and an NH-48 road cave-in. Gurugram Police has advised companies to allow employees to work from home, while several roads remain flooded or congested. Check the latest list of open and closed roads, traffic diversions, and updates.

Police Advise WFH After Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging in Gurugram. Photo: Video Grab
Police Advise WFH After Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging in Gurugram. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 08:00 IST

Gurugram Weather Today: Heavy monsoon rain leads Gurugram to a standstill on Tuesday as it caused severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams and a road cave-in on the Delhi-Jaipur stretch of NH-48. Due to the worst traffic conditions, Gurugram police has advised companies to allow employees to work from home for the next few days. Meanwhile, several major roads have been flooded which left thousands of commuters stranded for hours. Authorities tried to divert traffic and also carried out repair work. 

Police Advise Work From Home to Gurugram Offices 

Gurugram police issued an advisory warning that several major roads and intersections are likely to remain waterlogged due to heavy rain. Waterlogging on various roads continues to affect traffic over the next few days which is creating problems for office goers to commute. 

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The police later requested companies and private offices to allow employees to work from home wherever possible so that it can reduce congestion and keep people safe. 

The city received around 82mm of rainfall during its first heavy spell of the monsoon. Heavy rain in Gurugram exposed infrastructure problems as many roads kept getting flooded and thousands of commuters were stuck in long traffic jams for hours. 



What’s Open and Closed in Gurugram 

Closed Areas 

NH-48 near Narsinghpur– Two lanes closed  

Civil Lines Road 

Roads with Heavy Traffic / Waterlogging (Open but Congested)

  • Hero Honda Chowk

  • Rajiv Chowk

  • Basai

  • Golf Course Extension Road

  • Vatika Chowk

  • IFFCO Chowk

  • Udyog Vihar

  • Sohna Road

  • Khandsa Road

  • Old Delhi Road

  • Pataudi Road

  • Millennium City Centre

  • Old Gurugram-Delhi Road

  • Roads leading to the Old Railway Station

  • Roads leading to the New Railway Station

NH-48 Road Cave-In Due to Heavy Rainfall 

A portion of the road at Delhi-Jaipur stretch of NH-48 near Narsinghpur collapsed after heavy rainfall. This led to the closure of two lanes, resulting in an around 8-km-long traffic jam from Hero Honda Chowk to the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. 

According to the reports, the road caved in between 3 pm and 4 pm. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was installing drainage pipes under the road which weakened the soil. Heavy rainwater entered the area and caused the road to collapse. 

Though the damaged stretch has been repaired but the two lanes remain closed.

Also Read: Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway 

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Gurugram Weather Today: Police Advise WFH After Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging; Check What’s Open, What’s Closed
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Gurugram Weather Today: Police Advise WFH After Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging; Check What’s Open, What’s Closed
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Gurugram Weather Today: Police Advise WFH After Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging; Check What’s Open, What’s Closed
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