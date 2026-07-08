Gurugram Weather Today: Police Advise WFH After Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging; Check What’s Open, What’s Closed

Gurugram Weather Today: Heavy monsoon rain leads Gurugram to a standstill on Tuesday as it caused severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams and a road cave-in on the Delhi-Jaipur stretch of NH-48. Due to the worst traffic conditions, Gurugram police has advised companies to allow employees to work from home for the next few days. Meanwhile, several major roads have been flooded which left thousands of commuters stranded for hours. Authorities tried to divert traffic and also carried out repair work.

Police Advise Work From Home to Gurugram Offices

Gurugram police issued an advisory warning that several major roads and intersections are likely to remain waterlogged due to heavy rain. Waterlogging on various roads continues to affect traffic over the next few days which is creating problems for office goers to commute.







The police later requested companies and private offices to allow employees to work from home wherever possible so that it can reduce congestion and keep people safe.

The city received around 82mm of rainfall during its first heavy spell of the monsoon. Heavy rain in Gurugram exposed infrastructure problems as many roads kept getting flooded and thousands of commuters were stuck in long traffic jams for hours.

VIDEO | Gurugram, Haryana: NH-48 damaged between Khandsa and Narsinghpur following heavy rain, traffic disrupted. (Full video available PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Gurugram #Haryana pic.twitter.com/i87VgjDtTJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2026







What’s Open and Closed in Gurugram

Closed Areas

NH-48 near Narsinghpur– Two lanes closed

Civil Lines Road

Roads with Heavy Traffic / Waterlogging (Open but Congested)

Hero Honda Chowk

Rajiv Chowk

Basai

Golf Course Extension Road

Vatika Chowk

IFFCO Chowk

Udyog Vihar

Sohna Road

Khandsa Road

Old Delhi Road

Pataudi Road

Millennium City Centre

Old Gurugram-Delhi Road

Roads leading to the Old Railway Station

Roads leading to the New Railway Station

NH-48 Road Cave-In Due to Heavy Rainfall

A portion of the road at Delhi-Jaipur stretch of NH-48 near Narsinghpur collapsed after heavy rainfall. This led to the closure of two lanes, resulting in an around 8-km-long traffic jam from Hero Honda Chowk to the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.

According to the reports, the road caved in between 3 pm and 4 pm. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was installing drainage pipes under the road which weakened the soil. Heavy rainwater entered the area and caused the road to collapse.

Though the damaged stretch has been repaired but the two lanes remain closed.

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