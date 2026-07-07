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Home > India News > Guruji Birthday Celebration: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Chhattarpur, Bhatti Mines; Check Routes to Avoid

Guruji Birthday Celebration: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Chhattarpur, Bhatti Mines; Check Routes to Avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Guruji Birthday Celebration at Guruji Ashram in Bhatti Mines. Traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in place till late night on July 7. Commuters are advised to avoid Chhattarpur Road and nearby routes.

Guruji Birthday Celebration: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Chhattarpur, Bhatti Mines. Photo: ANI
Guruji Birthday Celebration: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Chhattarpur, Bhatti Mines. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 10:59 IST

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the birthday celebrations at Guruji Ashram at Bhatti Mines area, saying that traffic movement is likely to be affected till late night of July 7. According to the traffic advisory, officials have called on commuters to avoid routes from SSN Marg (Chhattarpur Road), Bhatti Mines Road, Gadaipur Police Post area, Roads around Guruji Ashram at Bhatti Mines and use alternate routes whenever possible.

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Guruji Birthday Celebration

“Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with the Guruji Birthday Celebration at Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines on 07.07.2026. A large number of devotees are expected to attend and traffic movement is likely to remain affected from the intervening night of 06/07.07.2026 till late night on 07.07.2026,” Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

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Devotees have also been advised to reach the Ashram early in the morning.

The restrictions at Bhatti Mines roads, between Chhattarpur Road (SSN Marg), and Gurugram Road T-Point, have been in place since Midnight of July 6, with restrictions in place till July 7 midnight.

Routes to Avoid Amid Guruji Birthday Celebration

Traffic police has said that any heavy vehicles coming from Mandi-Dera Border towards Guruji Ashram Complex will not be allowed to take the right turn at Gadaipur Police Post. Such vehicles will be diverted straight towards Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

Heavy vehicles coming from the Bhatti Mines side will be diverted via Bandh Road – Jonapur – Mehrauli Road

Commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes and use alternate routes wherever possible. Plan your journey in advance, keeping the expected heavy rush around Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines in mind

Use public transport wherever feasible to avoid congestion, Delhi traffic police has said.

All emergency vehicles, including Delhi Police, Ambulances, Fire Brigade and other Emergency Service Vehicles will be allowed free access on the roads where restrictions and diversions have been imposed while proceeding on emergency duties.

Emergency vehicles entering from Faridabad via Dera More and Mandi Border are advised to take Mehrauli-Gurugram Road to avoid inconvenience. 

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Lonavala Travel Alert: Pune Bans Waterfalls, Dams Till July 31; Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rain; Check Full Guidelines 

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Guruji Birthday Celebration: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Chhattarpur, Bhatti Mines; Check Routes to Avoid
Tags: Bhatti MinesChhattarpurDelhi NewsDelhi Traffic PoliceGuruji BirthdayGuruji Birthday wisheshome-hero-pos-7Traffic Advisory

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Guruji Birthday Celebration: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Chhattarpur, Bhatti Mines; Check Routes to Avoid

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Guruji Birthday Celebration: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Chhattarpur, Bhatti Mines; Check Routes to Avoid
Guruji Birthday Celebration: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Chhattarpur, Bhatti Mines; Check Routes to Avoid
Guruji Birthday Celebration: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Chhattarpur, Bhatti Mines; Check Routes to Avoid
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