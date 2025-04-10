Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Gwalior Fire: Blaze Erupts in Four-Storey Building, Two Firefighters Injured in Cylinder Explosion


A major fire broke out in a four-storey residential-cum-commercial building in the Chawri Bazar area of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday morning, triggering panic in the locality. The fire originated from a thread factory operating on the ground floor and rapidly spread to the upper floors.

The building, known as Kalagopal Bhawan, housed seven residential flats, many of which contained gas cylinders. According to officials, some of these cylinders were removed in time, while a few exploded during the fire, causing injuries to firefighters.

“Kalagopal building in Chawri Bazar has caught fire. Police reached the spot immediately and the fire department was also informed. This is a four-storey building and the fire started from the ground floor where a thread factory is being run. The fire slowly spread to all floors. The fire has been brought under control,” said Janakganj Police Station in-charge Vipendra Singh, speaking to ANI.

He added, “There were seven flats in the building, which had gas cylinders. We took out some while some blasted in the fire… Two of our firemen were injured in the last cylinder blast. They have been sent to the hospital for treatment.”

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting efforts continued for several hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and officials have not ruled out the possibility of a short circuit or flammable material triggering the blaze.

The building has been cordoned off and a detailed safety inspection will be carried out once cooling operations are complete. No civilian casualties have been reported so far.

